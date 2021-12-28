Jail for man who spat at, headbutted auxiliary officer and confronted security officer with spanner

When an auxiliary police officer who was directing traffic, asked him to stop. Firdaus Juprey became unhappy and spat at him.

He later swung a helmet at the officer's face and headbutted him.

Firdaus, who had committed other offences including confronting a security officer with a spanner in 2019, was sentenced to 11 months' jail in court on Monday (Dec 27).

He had pleaded guilty to the charges which included one count of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and one count of criminal intimidation.

According to court documents, the 34-year-old Singaporean was on his motorcycle driving slowly towardsthe junction of Pasir Ris Dr 1 and Pasir Ris St 51on May 28 this yearwhen the officer from Certis Cisco asked him to stop.

The officer was deployed to direct road traffic due to road works.

After Firdaus refused to stop, the officer told the accused to wait fordirections but Firdaus became unhappy and started shouting at the officer.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Lydia Goh said: "The accused was unhappy and started shouting at (the officer). Suddenly, the accused got down from his motorcycle, walked over to (the officer) and spat at (his) face once."

Before he rode away, Firdaus hurled vulgarities at the officer who called for back up.

A few minutes later, Firdaus came back and confronted the officer, spitting at him again.

Firdaus then turned aggressively towards another officer who had responded to the call for backup, warning him not to interfere.

He then swung his helmet which he was holding in his hand at the first officer's face, hitting him on his nose which bled. He also headbutted the officer's face.

Upon medical examination, the officer was found to have several injuries including swelling on his right nostril and was given three days hospital leave.

On Feb 28, 2019, while working as a deliveryman for Food Panda, Firdaus made a delivery to Jordan Food Industrial Building in Woodlands at about 12.50pm.

He entered the building without reporting to the guard post, and the security officer manning the post asked him to return.

Firdaus made a U-turn on his motorbike, rode to the guard post and confronted the officer using a spanner which he had been carrying in his bag.

He shouted a racial slur at the officer and also told him that he would be waiting for him outside. The officer called the police after Firdaus left.

On Dec 14 last year, Firdaus was unhappy that his friend, who had allowed him to sleep in his van after he had a dispute with his family, had driven the van out and came back late.

Firdaus punched and kicked his friend at a multi-story car park, only stopping after he lost consciousness.

The 38-year-old man suffered several injuries including fractures to his nose and ribs.

He was admitted to the hospital and given 14 days of hospitalisation leave.

Firdaus' sentence was backdated to May 28 this year.

He could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or given a combination of the punishments, for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

For criminal intimidation, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.