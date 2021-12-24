Fashion

Beauty products loved by Zoe Tay, Jeanette Aw, Jesseca Liu and other celebs

Beauty products loved by Zoe Tay, Jeanette Aw, Jesseca Liu and other celebs
Looking for a new serum, lippie or facial cleanser? Local celebs share their current favourite products.PHOTO: JESSSSECA/JEANETTEAW/ZOETAY10/INSTAGRAM
LIM PEI MEI
Dec 24, 2021 01:22 pm

Dread heading back to the office because we can no longer go around bare-faced?

Like us, celebrities also fall back on an arsenal of beauty products that they can’t live without. These can range from haircare products to essences, serums and lip balms.

Check out what local celebs such as Zoe Tay, Jesseca Liu, Fann Wong, Joanne Peh, Jeanette Aw and Rebecca Lim are currently loving and recommending as their holy grail.

Zoe Tay: Dolce & Gabbana The Only One Luminous Colour Lipstick

❤️❤️💄💄💄👑👑 Being a Queen is a state of mind and I see my inner Queen 👸 as someone who is powered by passion, strength, kindness and a good lipstick💄 #DGTheOnlyOneLipstick Visit DG Beauty flagship store at ION Orchard #B2-44/46 #DolceGabbana #BeAQueen #DGBeauty #DGTheOnlyOneLipstick #DGQueen #shade620 @dolcegabbana #💄💄💄❤️ #ZoeTay #鄭惠玉 #惠声玉影 #佐伊の語 @the_celebrityagency

Zoe professed that she feels like a queen whenever she uses this lipstick. Although we are currently WFH, putting on a nice lip colour can be part of your work ritual to start the day right and get into the zone. This lipstick is perfect for a date too.

Buy it here

Rebecca Lim: Clarins Double Serum Eye

After long hours at work, with the pressures of life, and having to perform my best all the time, my eyes inevitably do get tired and lifeless. Was introduced to the new Clarins Double Serum Eye (as my friend knows I don't have the habit of applying eye creams) and I've been loving the effect, especially in combination with the Double Serum. When used together, the duo promises Double Power, with potent double ingredients for youthful-looking eyes and skin ❤️ [Giveaway!] Stand to win this Double Serum Power Duo by following @ClarinsSG, and leave a comment here on what Clarins Double Power means to you. Tag @ClarinsSG and 2 other friends to join in the fun ❤️ (Ends 30 Sept 2021 and applicable to Singapore residents only) #ClarinsSG #DoubleSerum #DoubleSerumEye #DoubleSerumDoublePower #PowerDuo

The Clarins Double Serum is a popular item already. Fine lines around the eyes are the first sign of ageing, and should be treated early before they become wrinkles. For those who stay up late to work or chase dramas, incorporate this bottle of eye essence into your nighttime routine to slow down the signs of ageing.

Buy it here

Jesseca Liu: Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler + Elasticity 3D Serum

去斑逆龄法😉 比衰老更可怕的可能就是斑斑点点。斑点也分很多种，黄褐斑，雀斑，老年斑等等。有些斑点是遗 传的，有些是后天形成的，像我就比较属于后天造成，小时候生长环境曝晒，每天顶着大太阳训练 田径，可能种下了长斑的诱因。 我抗斑之路很漫长，斑点去了又来，有点灰心，不指望它消失，只希望它别来个大爆发。😢 胶原蛋白的流失也是造成初老的现象，最近有了新朋友- Eucerin 抗老淡斑精华3D Serum, 它们 当中含有透明质酸Hyaluron，还有可加速胶原蛋白更新的Arctiin，以及我最重视的独家专利成 分Thiamidol，临床证明可以淡化我比较在意的斑点。现在斑点明显淡化，皮肤也感觉比较有弹 性，拍起照来也让我每个角度都充满自信。斑点，再见，再也不见~~😝 #EucerinSG #Eucerin3DSerum #HyaluronFillerElasticity #Thiamidol @eucerin_sg

As she wrote in the caption, “one thing possibly scarier than ageing is the increase in age spots.” Many of us would agree with Jesseca. While we might not have age spots yet, damage from the sun’s ultraviolet rays intensifies pigmentation, which can make us look more mature than our peers. If you are troubled by hyperpigmentation, give this serum a try.

Buy it here

Jeanette Aw: Dior Rouge Dior Coloured Lip Balm

Lipbalm, an essential for me since forever. Now with all that mask wearing, probably more essential than ever. I wanted to do a swatch, to show you the beautiful light tint of colours and I even doubted if it would show in the photo but it did. A little goes a long way. #WeWearRouge #RougeDior

Jeanette professed that lip balms are an essential product for her. As daily mask-wearing causes lips to get drier, lip balms have become more popular than ever. She recommends Rouge Dior Coloured Lip Balm, which is not only moisturising but also adds a natural, healthy flush to your lips.

Buy it here

Chantalle Ng: Guerlain Aqua Allegoria

Can’t help but be happy just imagining I am in a beautiful garden, under the warm embrace of the sun and surrounded by the soft fragrance of wild flowers and honey – this came to my mind with the two new Aqua Allegoria fragrances by @Guerlain♥️ Inspired by the beauty of nature, these fragrances are the perfect pick-me-up for a bright and cheery day. My favourite is the Flora Salvaggia– a floral, fruity fragrance with wildflowers, yellow melon notes and white musk alongside a small, powdered hint of violet and iris. The other new fragrance is Nettare Di Sole, refreshingly bold with notes of honey and magnolia flowers. Shop the collection now at @sephorasg and @tangssg ♥️And tell me which is your favourite! #Guerlain #AquaAllegoria

The perfumes Chantalle loves lately are the two new fragrances added to the nature-inspired Guerlain Aqua Allegoria line: Flora Salvaggia and Nettare di Sole. The purple Flora Salvaggia is like a spring breeze bringing the scent of spring grass and wilderness while Nettare di Sole evokes a warm image of bees collecting nectar and the heady sweetness of honey.

Buy Flora Salvaggia here. Buy Nettare di Sole here

Hong Ling: Derma Lab Gentle Relief Cleanser

Due to Singapore's hot weather,  I'm constantly being in air-conditioned environments which makes my skin really dry and sensitive. I'm so glad that i was introduced to Derma Lab! Newly launched Derma Lab's Gentle Relief Cleanser provides relief and restore, and it can cleanse, moisturize and restore skin’s barrier and the Gentle Relief cream help me relieve my itchy skin. These products are co-developed with dermatologists and only minimalist formula which is gentle & safe for even baby skin and eczema-prone skin. @dermalab_sg  #DermaLabSG #CodevelopedwithDermatologists

If you are often in an air-conditioned room, the cold air can make your skin more prone to being dry. Beyond investing in good moisturisers, you should also use a gentle facial cleanser that won’t leave your skin feeling tight or dry. This cleanser recommended by Hong Ling is both mild and not stripping.

Buy it here

Fann Wong: Her three favourite lipsticks

PHOTO: FANN WONG/WEIBO

Fann often shares her favourite items on Weibo and Xiaohongshu. Here, she shared her three all-time favourite lipsticks. She also joked that husband Christopher Lee would ask where she is going whenever he sees her applying a bright red lip and that these three lippies are all “husband-approved colours”.

#1: Dior Lip Tattoo in #451 – Although this is a lip tint, this watery, non-sticky, lightweight lipstick has amazing staying power and doesn’t transfer onto the mask. The only way to get it off is to use makeup remover.

Buy it here

#2: Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in #505 Peep Show – This natural lip colour is worn when Fann wants to liven up her no-makeup complexion.

Buy it here

#3: Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Venice Collection in #208 – This matte liquid lip is very pigmented but doesn’t dry out the lips.

Buy it here

Carrie Wong: Guerlain Eye R Repair Serum

Celebrating World Bee Day in the greenery of a house garden, I'm glad to be part of @Guerlain’s worldwide action to raise awareness to protect bees. Bees are becoming endangered despite being so important for our global biodiversity - they pollinate and beautify our world with plants and flowers! With this same dedication, Guerlain has created its luxury sustainable skincare collection, Abeille Royale, with premium quality honey and royal jelly from the protected bees in the Guerlain Bee Conservation. I’ve been using #AbeilleRoyale skincare and I can definitely see that my eye bags have reduced in size recently with the Abeille Royale Eye R Repair Serum! Love that it has a 94% naturality and who won’t feel pampered with its gold drop applicator? Let’s do our part for our Bee friends by reposting the 20th May Guerlain World Bee Day post on the @Guerlain Instagram page. €20 will be donated for each re-post with hashtags #Guerlain #WorldBeeDay #GuerlainForBees 🐝❤️ (Image shot in line with safety measures)

Who knew that Carrie is also an ardent fan of the Guerlain Abeille Royale skincare line? Besides holding the brand class Abeille Royale Double R Renew & Repair Serum, the other serum she loves is the recently launched Eye R Repair Serum. According to Carrie, her eye bags have shrunk since using the serum.

Buy it here

Joanne Peh: Miriqa haircare supplements

I always nag at my friends — that it’s never too early to start looking after our crowning glory because prevention is always better than cure. And everyone knows how much difference a good hair day makes. I’ve been taking Miriqa hair supplements to improve my hair and scalp health for almost 3 months now. I like that it is 100% drug-free and the nutraceutical formula helps reduce hair fall and breakage without any side effects. My hair is now healthier and fuller too! Visit your aesthetic clinic or www.miriqa.com to get your Miriqa! @dailymiriqa @theprpeople #miriqa #dailymiriqa

There’s no doubt that we’ve started paying more attention to skincare during this Covid-19 period. Besides your skin, don’t forget to take care of your tresses. Joanne shared that she’s been doing so by consuming Miriqa haircare supplements. She added that her hair and scalp have been healthier after taking the supplements for over three months. She also mentioned that the supplement did not lead to any side effects for her.

Buy it here

Kimberly Wang: L’Occitane Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence

If you have sensitive, irritated skin, you're gonna love the new Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence from @LoccitaneSG ✨ Made from relaxing botanicals that are 99% natural, it is formulated with oil, water & prebiotics that strengthens your skin barrier to prevent less irritation & breakouts. Simply spray on and leave to absorb in a few seconds. It's an absolute skin-savior for me!!! #LoccitaneSG #RadianceStrengthBalance #TriphaseEssence #ad Safely shot w no one around ❤️

For those with sensitive skin issues, you can try the newly launched, Kimberly Wang-approved L’Occitane Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence. It contains 99 per cent natural botanical ingredients (including in-vogue prebiotics) and can help soothe irritation and breakouts. Kimberly even calls it an “absolute skin-saviour”.

Buy it here

This article first appeared in NUYOU. Translation and additional reporting by Ho Guo Xiong.

 

 

 

 

