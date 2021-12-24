Beauty products loved by Zoe Tay, Jeanette Aw, Jesseca Liu and other celebs

Dread heading back to the office because we can no longer go around bare-faced?

Like us, celebrities also fall back on an arsenal of beauty products that they can’t live without. These can range from haircare products to essences, serums and lip balms.

Check out what local celebs such as Zoe Tay, Jesseca Liu, Fann Wong, Joanne Peh, Jeanette Aw and Rebecca Lim are currently loving and recommending as their holy grail.

Zoe Tay: Dolce & Gabbana The Only One Luminous Colour Lipstick

Zoe professed that she feels like a queen whenever she uses this lipstick. Although we are currently WFH, putting on a nice lip colour can be part of your work ritual to start the day right and get into the zone. This lipstick is perfect for a date too.

Rebecca Lim: Clarins Double Serum Eye

The Clarins Double Serum is a popular item already. Fine lines around the eyes are the first sign of ageing, and should be treated early before they become wrinkles. For those who stay up late to work or chase dramas, incorporate this bottle of eye essence into your nighttime routine to slow down the signs of ageing.

Jesseca Liu: Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler + Elasticity 3D Serum

As she wrote in the caption, “one thing possibly scarier than ageing is the increase in age spots.” Many of us would agree with Jesseca. While we might not have age spots yet, damage from the sun’s ultraviolet rays intensifies pigmentation, which can make us look more mature than our peers. If you are troubled by hyperpigmentation, give this serum a try.

Jeanette Aw: Dior Rouge Dior Coloured Lip Balm

Jeanette professed that lip balms are an essential product for her. As daily mask-wearing causes lips to get drier, lip balms have become more popular than ever. She recommends Rouge Dior Coloured Lip Balm, which is not only moisturising but also adds a natural, healthy flush to your lips.

Chantalle Ng: Guerlain Aqua Allegoria

The perfumes Chantalle loves lately are the two new fragrances added to the nature-inspired Guerlain Aqua Allegoria line: Flora Salvaggia and Nettare di Sole. The purple Flora Salvaggia is like a spring breeze bringing the scent of spring grass and wilderness while Nettare di Sole evokes a warm image of bees collecting nectar and the heady sweetness of honey.

Hong Ling: Derma Lab Gentle Relief Cleanser

If you are often in an air-conditioned room, the cold air can make your skin more prone to being dry. Beyond investing in good moisturisers, you should also use a gentle facial cleanser that won’t leave your skin feeling tight or dry. This cleanser recommended by Hong Ling is both mild and not stripping.

Fann Wong: Her three favourite lipsticks

Fann often shares her favourite items on Weibo and Xiaohongshu. Here, she shared her three all-time favourite lipsticks. She also joked that husband Christopher Lee would ask where she is going whenever he sees her applying a bright red lip and that these three lippies are all “husband-approved colours”.

#1: Dior Lip Tattoo in #451 – Although this is a lip tint, this watery, non-sticky, lightweight lipstick has amazing staying power and doesn’t transfer onto the mask. The only way to get it off is to use makeup remover.

#2: Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in #505 Peep Show – This natural lip colour is worn when Fann wants to liven up her no-makeup complexion.

#3: Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Venice Collection in #208 – This matte liquid lip is very pigmented but doesn’t dry out the lips.

Carrie Wong: Guerlain Eye R Repair Serum

Who knew that Carrie is also an ardent fan of the Guerlain Abeille Royale skincare line? Besides holding the brand class Abeille Royale Double R Renew & Repair Serum, the other serum she loves is the recently launched Eye R Repair Serum. According to Carrie, her eye bags have shrunk since using the serum.

Joanne Peh: Miriqa haircare supplements

There’s no doubt that we’ve started paying more attention to skincare during this Covid-19 period. Besides your skin, don’t forget to take care of your tresses. Joanne shared that she’s been doing so by consuming Miriqa haircare supplements. She added that her hair and scalp have been healthier after taking the supplements for over three months. She also mentioned that the supplement did not lead to any side effects for her.

Kimberly Wang: L’Occitane Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence

For those with sensitive skin issues, you can try the newly launched, Kimberly Wang-approved L’Occitane Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence. It contains 99 per cent natural botanical ingredients (including in-vogue prebiotics) and can help soothe irritation and breakouts. Kimberly even calls it an “absolute skin-saviour”.

This article first appeared in NUYOU. Translation and additional reporting by Ho Guo Xiong.