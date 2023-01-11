Best and worst red carpet looks at Golden Globes 2023

The end of the Golden Globes boycott brought stars out to play on Wednesday, dressed to impress at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

A silver carpet was selected over the traditional red for the award show’s 80th anniversary, which returned in full force after both celebrities and broadcaster NBC boycotted the 2022 edition, following backlash over ethical lapses among organiser the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

You would be none the wiser, looking at the fashion parade on show.

It seemed the unofficial dress code was couture – the bolder the better. Many rocked elegant, floor-length dresses in hues of pink, blue and black, with actresses Anya Taylor-Joy and Lily James adding memorable pops of yellow and fiery orange-red.

Leading men Austin Butler and Evan Peters – nominated for their roles in biopic Elvis and true crime series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story respectively – played it safe in a sea of classic black tuxes.

Here are some of the best and worst looks of the event.

Best

Jenna Ortega

PHOTO: REUTERS



The 20-year-old American actress and breakout star of the season, who portrayed Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series Wednesday, looked all grown up in draped brown Gucci.

Floor-skimming sleeves balanced out the tasteful cut-outs showing off Ortega’s toned abs, while Tiffany & Co. jewellery pulled the somewhat bohemian look together.

Be honest here – how many of us were expecting her to turn up in all black?

Margot Robbie

PHOTO: REUTERS



It is not exactly Barbiecore, but the Australian star of the upcoming film Barbie was still a vision – albeit a rather stiff one – in baby-pink Chanel haute couture, which reportedly included 30,000 elements of embroidery and took 750 hours to create.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh poses with her award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. PHOTO: REUTERS



Fresh off a historic Best Actress win at the National Board of Review Awards, the veteran snagged another at the Globes, sparkling in a Armani Prive strapless gown with embroidered crystals and sequins – and leaving all traces of her bedraggled Everything Everywhere All At Once character Evelyn behind.

Donald Glover

PHOTO: EPA-EFE



While many of his peers opted for three-piece suits, the actor stood out channelling ‘relaxed rich pimp’ in a double-breasted tuxedo jacket, satin wrap robe and white construction flare pants from Saint Laurent. All he is missing is a long cigar.

Julia Garner

PHOTO: REUTERS



The Inventing Anna and Ozark actress emulated an elegant frosted cupcake in a custom crystal-embroidered, powder-pink Gucci gown with spiralling ruffles and platform sandals. Special shoutout to The Fabelmans actress Michelle Williams, who showed up twinning with Garner in matching ruffly Gucci.

Ana de Armas

PHOTO: REUTERS



A custom Louis Vuitton dress with a statement silver stud design did all the talking for the Blonde siren, who kept the rest of her look simple and classy – just like how Marilyn Monroe, whom she played in the controversial Netflix film, would want it.

Letitia Wright

PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever leading lady provided a memorable look in Prada. Her burnt orange dress looked like she was an ancient scroll discovered in the fictional kingdom of Wakanda – but in the chicest way possible.

Billy Porter

PHOTO: REUTERS



Rarely disappointing on a red carpet, Porter ushered in Pantone’s colour of the year with a head-turning velvet magenta tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano.

Worst

Heidi Klum

PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Halloween came early for the model and television personality (who is also famous for her over-the-top Halloween bashes), who looked like a Las Vegas showgirl in a peekaboo sequinned, feathered mini dress.

Adam Scott

PHOTO: REUTERS



Howdy, senor. The Severance star unfortunately veered a little too close to a matador in this Paul Smith ensemble, especially with that dinky black ribbon and massive cumberband. The slight mullet hairstyle is pretty cowboy-esque too.

Claire Danes

PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The actress just barely missed the mark in a Giambattista Valli dress that had too many things going on – embroidery, fringe, crystals, that pink bow. The ghostly foundation mismatch sure did not help.