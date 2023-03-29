BTS’ Jungkook named brand ambassador for Calvin Klein

BTS' Jungkook is the new global ambassador for Calvin Klein.

NEW YORK – Another singer from K-pop sensation BTS has joined a fashion brand campaign.

Calvin Klein on Tuesday unveiled Jungkook, 25, as global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear.

The announcement came a day after Calvin Klein dropped a short teaser video on social media on Monday with the caption: “Same time tomorrow?”

Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook, made his debut for the brand in a campaign wearing its Spring 2023 creations.

Shot by photographer Park Jong-ha, Jungkook was seen in the photos posing in Calvin Klein’s logo tee and denim shirt, jacket and jeans.

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador,” Jungkook said in a press release.

“My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way.”

Calvin Klein’s global chief marketing officer Jonathan Bottomley said: “We pride ourselves on identifying globally relevant talent whose cultural impact and values align with our own. Jungkook is one of the world’s most popular artistes. He possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style.”

The singer recently performed the song, Dreamers, part of the 2022 Fifa World Cup official soundtrack, at the event’s opening ceremony on Nov 20, 2022. He also collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth on the song Left And Right, which was released in June 2022.

Besides Jungkook, other BTS members who are ambassadors for fashion brands include Jimin for Dior, Suga for Valentino, J-Hope for Louis Vuitton and V for Celine.