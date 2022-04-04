Grammys: Best and worst looks on an underwhelming red carpet

A week after the fashion parade at the 94th Oscars, stars took to the red carpet once more to celebrate music's big night: the 64th Grammy Awards.

Perhaps it was because this awards show was on the heels of another, but the fashion choices at the Grammys were a little more subdued, with many opting for all-black ensembles in varying silhouettes.

When it came to pops of colour, fuchsia seemed to be a popular choice, with rapper Saweetie, actor Billy Porter and rock musician Travis Barker rocking hot pink ensembles. Even pop star Justin Bieber had a splash of it in the beanie he wore to accent his look.

Here are the best and worst looks of the awards held on April 3 in Las Vegas.

Best

Olivia Rodrigo will probably never forget this night for winning three Grammys, including for Best New Artist - she had seven nominations. So it was a good thing she dressed the part in a figure-hugging black Vivienne Westwood gown with pink accents and opera gloves.

Olivia Rodrigo and Rapper Saweetie at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, on April 3, 2022. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, AFP

Rapper Saweetie delivered a memorable look in hot pink Valentino, which showed off just the right amount of skin. The outfit, complete with a diamond choker, recalled Marilyn Monroe's bombshell glam in her 1953 performance of the song Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend.

Doja Cat's sheer sea-foam number from Atelier Versace teetered on the edge of risque, but it was a fun, on-brand look for the rapper - thanks to the crystal details on the bodysuit, paired with diamonds and matching sea-foam platform sandals.

Most fun of all was her hand-blown glass handbag from Coperni filled with candy, with a bedazzled JBL speaker hanging off it.

Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, on April 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Lil Nas X never fails to impress on the red carpet. The rapper and singer was a head-turner for all the right reasons: pearly white Balmain two-piece suit with embroidered butterflies, and matching platform boots.

Lil Nas X arrives for the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, on April 3, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Fashion commentators have noted that the ensemble was a tribute to the Balmain Fall/Winter 2012 dress that reality star Kim Kardashian wore for her bachelorette party before her wedding to rapper Kanye West in 2014.

Lady Gaga has come a long way from her infamous meat dress of 2010. The singer-actress was a picture of elegance in a custom Armani Prive gown and statement Tiffany & Co jewels - proving that Old Hollywood glam is always a good choice.

Lady Gaga was a picture of elegance in a custom Armani Prive gown and statement Tiffany & Co jewels. PHOTO: REUTERS

Worst

Justin Bieber

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Justin Bieber definitely knew what he was doing with this polarising oversized Balenciaga suit. His choice of accessories were just as incriminating: the retro, tiny sunglasses, the massive Crocs-like platform shoes.

Eight Grammy nominations or not, give this man a one-way ticket to fashion purgatory already.

Michelle Zauner

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Korean-American musician Michelle Zauner from experimental pop band Japanese Breakfast looked adorable from the neck up - with a cutesy hairstyle and fun eye make-up. But it's a no to the ruffled Valentino Couture minidress that swallowed her petite frame. Surely that scrambled eggs reference has to be satire?

Carrie Underwood

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Unfortunately, country sweetheart Carrie Underwood looked like she fell into a tub of curry sauce and struggled to hoist herself out. And something about the one-shoulder tie sash and glittery bustier screams "discount prom dress".

Alisha Gaddis

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

It is unclear whether actress Alisha Gaddis was cosplaying as Amy Adams' Giselle in the 2007 film Enchanted with this poofy taffeta ball gown. And her ornate golden headpiece looks like a dinky accessories holder you can buy from Shopee.