Grammys red carpet: Bold colours, basic black, bling

LOS ANGELES - Music’s brightest stars on Sunday brought their fashion A-game to the Grammys red carpet, strutting their stuff in bold colours, slinky styles, major bling and barely-there gowns.

While the Oscars are known for embracing a certain brand of Hollywood glamour, the Grammys are in your face: Some of the most iconic fashion looks have emerged on music’s biggest night, like Jennifer Lopez’s plunging green Versace gown in 2000.

Here is a look at what the A-listers wore to the Grammys:

Rainbow effect

If you want to get noticed on the red carpet, a pop of colour does the trick.

Lizzo served up major fashion drama in a voluminous orange Dolce and Gabbana cape with huge floral blooms, over a sleek corseted gown in the same vibrant hue with peach eye shadow, fingerless mesh gloves and nail art to match.

Taylor Swift, who already won a Grammy for best music video in the pre-ceremony for All Too Well, stunned in a two-piece bejewelled bluish-purple Roberto Cavalli number – a long-sleeved crop top and long skirt – in keeping with her album title Midnights.

Adele, one of the main contenders of the night, wowed in a full-length burgundy gown with sculptural shoulder ruffles and a plunging neckline, her hair cascading in soft waves. At the gala, she was seated with Lizzo, serving major power vibes.

Super-producer Pharrell Williams rocked up in a quilted red leather ensemble – with a (faux?) fur coat over the top and uber-cool blinged out sunglasses.

And pop dreamboat Harry Styles – who won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album – obviously could not choose which colour to go with, so he wore them all.

The British singer donned a glittering Harlequin-patterned Egon Lab sleeveless jumpsuit in every hue of the rainbow encrusted with Swarovski crystals, leaving his chest bare to show off his body ink.

Country folk rocker Brandi Carlile donned a sparkly black Versace suit with a long coat and a pop of colour – a fuchsia blouse that was more readily visible during her performance of her Grammy-winning song Broken Horses.

Bold in black

(From left) Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta and Doja Cat. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE



Of course, some stars went for basic, but sexy, black.

Olivia Rodrigo, last year’s Grammy winner for Best New Artiste, adopted the naked dress trend seen on several recent showbiz red carpets in a sheer floor-length black gown.

Brazilian superstar Anitta, up for Best New Artiste honours this year, also understood the assignment – she slayed in a strapless Versace gown with see-through detailing and a long train.

And Doja Cat, who wowed fashionistas at Paris fashion week with her exuberant looks and wild makeup, showed up in another Versace dress – hers was a one-shoulder latex frock that hugged her curves, finished with long gloves. - AFP