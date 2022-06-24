London website stops selling Singapore Girl uniform as African

This is so weird. Are there people so ignorant of what Singapore Airlines stewardesses have worn for decades?

There shouldn’t be, right? Because, well, it is one of the top airlines in the world.

But strange as it may seem, here is someone who didn’t seem to have a clue.

The iconic Singapore Girl uniform was being sold on a London-based e-commerce website with no mention of who wears it.

It was supposed to be a “Vintage African Ankara Dress”.

There are significant differences between that and the batik sarong kebaya designed by French couturier Pierre Balmain for the airline in 1968.

The dress was being sold on the Depop website for the equivalent of about S$83.50, and hackles were raised after it was spotted by Twitter user Leyla Rose.

The model who appeared in a picture on the listing had also struck a most unusual pose.

The tweet said “I too like to know what my outfit would look like lying backwards over a chair”.

The listing later said “sold”. And the description had been changed to “Vintage Singapore Sarong Kebaya Dress”.

But the model was still there in the painful pose.