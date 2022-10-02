 Model Bella Hadid goes from nude to dressed with sprayed-on fabric at Paris Fashion Week, Latest Fashion News - The New Paper
Model Bella Hadid goes from nude to dressed with sprayed-on fabric at Paris Fashion Week
This combination of pictures taken on Sept 30, 2022, shows US model Bella Hadid receiving Fabrican Spray-on fabric to create a dress during the Coperni Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show in Paris. PHOTO: AFP
Lim Ruey Yan
Oct 02, 2022 06:00 pm

PARIS - American supermodel Bella Hadid stole the show at the Coperni fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday when she went from nude to dressed on the runway.

Hadid, 25, walked onstage in just thong panties and white heels, using her hands to cover her breasts.

She then stood still as three artists sprayed layers of white paint to create a dress on her body.

A fourth artist is seen cutting the dress to shape in a video by Vogue magazine.

According to Vogue, design duo Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the Parisian label Coperni.

The magazine said Hadid’s dress was made using Fabrican, a spray-on fabric that hardens into wearable textile.

Vogue said a team of specialists led by Dr Manel Torres, managing director of Fabrican and inventor of the spray-on fabric, sculpted the slip dress directly onto Hadid’s body.

“We wanted to dedicate this moment to Dr Torres because we respect what he does so much,” Vaillant was quoted as saying by Vogue.

“We felt that it was absolutely necessary that he led the performance. To us, that makes the experience even more magical.”

