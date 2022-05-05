New make-up, scents and dresses for your shopping pleasure

Jo Malone London's latest pop-up showcases some of the brand's best-selling colognes in a lush green set-up.

In time for Mother's Day, Jo Malone London's latest pop-up showcases some of the brand's best-selling colognes in a lush green set-up. It is the first one for the British brand that allows customers to make purchases at the pop-up itself, since the pandemic.

Discover the brand's signature scent layering at the fragrance bar or shop from curated gift sets. If you are still scrambling for a gift, the Peony & Blush Suede scent has the right touch of feminine floral that mums will love, available in a range of products from hand lotion ($110) to colognes ($221).

Until May 8, enjoy a personalisation service on-site with every purchase, where a resident artist will provide gift box calligraphy or product engraving.

To check out the full range of scented offerings, head to Jo Malone London's boutique at B1-32, which features cosy corners and botanical decor

Info: The Jo Malone London pop-up is at Level 1 Atrium Ion Orchard until May 8.

Uniqlo's Hana Tajima collab returns

Hana Tajima for Uniqlo Spring Summer 2022 Collection. PHOTO: UNIQLO

Frequent Uniqlo collaborator Hana Tajima, known for her modern takes on modest wear, is back with another collection for the Japanese retailer.

In her first dress line-up for Uniqlo, the British-Japanese designer has created simple, adaptable dresses for everyday wear or special occasions.

Choose from summery, puffed-sleeve dresses in a lightweight fabric or layer up with elegant camisoles. The Spring/Summer 2022 collection ($29.90 to $59.90) also includes stoles ($29.90) in matching floral prints that can be worn over the shoulders.

Info: Available at selected Uniqlo stores including Orchard Central and Ion Orchard, and on Uniqlo's website.

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk expansion

Charlotte Tilbury's new Pillow Talk products. PHOTO: CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Fans of British make-up brand Charlotte Tilbury will be pleased to know it is expanding its popular Pillow Talk line.

It began in 2013 with one nude pink lipstick called Pillow Talk that was made to be universally flattering. The range now encompasses deeper variations of the original shade, as well as eyeshadows and complexion products.

The three new additions are the Pillow Talk Dreams Luxury Palette ($90); Push Up Lashes! Mascara in new shade Dream Pop ($48); and the light-reflecting all-new Multi-Glow highlighter ($78) in two shades - Dream Light and Romance Light.

The brand is celebrating the expansion with a dreamy pink pop-up at Sephora's Ion Orchard launchpad. Spend $50 on CT products and you can play a Ball Drop game and receive deluxe sizes of a Matte Revolution lipstick from the Pillow Talk family, Magic Cream Light and Magic Serum Crystal Elixir.

Info: The collection is available on Sephora's website and at selected Sephora stores

Ace your base with Cle de Peau Beaute

Cle de Peau Beaute's new complexion products. PHOTO: CLE DE PEAU BEAUTE

The luxury beauty brand has launched three new products to show off your mask-free face this summer.

Prep your skin with the new Brightening Enhancer Veil ($100), a brightening primer said to help blur imperfections and improve luminosity.

Then, go in with the Radiant Cushion Foundation Natural ($139), a rich moisture-gel foundation dispensed through a mesh-type cushion. Available in seven shades, it supposedly delivers hydrating, long-lasting coverage with a glowing finish.

Finally, the brand's cult favourite Concealer ($105) gets an upgrade with skincare ingredients - to give a thin but luminous finish - and an expanded range of eight shades.

The new collection also includes a Portable Brush ($96) that can be used with fluid, cream and cushion foundations.

Info: Available at Cle de Peau Beaute stores and counters, Sephora Ion and on Sephora's website.