Fashion

‘Now We Are Breaking Up’: Song Hye-kyo’s best office-appropriate looks to cop

Be inspired by Song Hye-kyo's stylish office looks from K-drama Now We're Breaking Up.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM
Michelle Lee
Dec 17, 2021 03:51 pm

Marking the return to the small screen in two years, South Korean superstar Song Hye-kyo plays ambitious fashion designer Ha Young-eun in the K-drama series Now We Are Breaking Up.

The romantic drama, which also stars Jang Ki-yong, is currently streaming on Viu.

If you’ve been catching up with the show, you might have noticed the deluge of understatedly stylish outfits that Song has donned.

Whether you’re already back at the office or predict that you’ll be ditching the PJs for workwear in the new year, cop these stylish workplace looks from the series.

Ready for the boardroom

#지금헤어지는중입니다 #송혜교 #하영은 #지헤중 #국하커플

If your office has a formal dress code, a crisp suit is a fail-safe combo to reach for — and a set makes dressing up in the morning less fussy too. Here, the fit is relaxed but tailored for an effortlessly cool take on power dressing.

Make a black jacket less basic

#지금헤어지는중입니다 #송혜교 #하영은

The basic black jacket is given a little flamboyance with exaggerated peak lapels. What else do we love about the look? The star’s casual, low ponytail with tendrils framing her face, and subtle gold hoops that lend laidback vibes.

Unapologetically feminine

Song HyeKyo's Fashion -- "Now We Are Breaking Up" Episode 01 Cr. sbsdrama.official 🛍️ : sisun.com #songhyekyo #송혜교 #송혜교패션 #패션 #여자코디 #여성패션 #셀럽패션 #스타패션 #연예인패션 #songhyekyofashion #songhyekyostyle #songhyekyocloset #kfashion #allkfashion #allkfashion_songhyekyo #allkfashion_nowwearebreakingup #michaa #미샤 #blouse #skirt #nowwearebreakingup #지금헤어지는중입니다 #sbs드라마 #sbsdrama #kdramafashion #kdramastyle

Looking professional doesn’t always have to mean suits and pressed shirts. If your style is a little more feminine or romantic, draw inspo from this co-ord ensemble in gossamer fabric and delicate polka dots that’s perfect with both dressy flats or heels.

For casual in-person meetings

#지금헤어지는중입니다 #하영은 #소노 #송혜교

A blazer or coat smartens up what’s otherwise a casual striped top and bottom ensemble, with a chunky gold chain to get you dressed up for in-person meetings.

On Fridays, we wear denim

#지금헤어지는중입니다 #하영은

Got a workplace that’s chill with what you turn up in as long as it isn’t berms and slippers? Take a leaf from Song’s denim-on-denim look, dressed up with a cardi knotted over the shoulders — this extra accent also minimises the risk of the outfit veering towards the Wild West.

Get a shirt dress

#지금헤어지는중입니다 #지헤중 #송혜교 #장기용 #국하커플 #윤재국하영은

Want to look pulled-together in a jiffy? Include a shirt dress in your wardrobe. Not only is the length of this pink number workplace-appropriate, but its subtle houndstooth prints show a little personality that’s perfect for after-work cocktails. Classic black slingback pumps continue the ladylike aesthetic.

You can't go wrong with white and black

#지헤중 #지금헤어지는중입니다 #sbs금토드라마 #11월12일10시 #송혜교 #장기용

While gatherings and parties might not be on the horizon (one can dream), but here’s a look to emulate when they finally are. Swap out that full skirt for cigarette or tailored black pants, or a shorter hemline for an office-ready outfit.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly  (womensweekly.com.sg/).

k-dramaFashionactressKorea