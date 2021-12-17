‘Now We Are Breaking Up’: Song Hye-kyo’s best office-appropriate looks to cop

Be inspired by Song Hye-kyo's stylish office looks from K-drama Now We're Breaking Up.

Marking the return to the small screen in two years, South Korean superstar Song Hye-kyo plays ambitious fashion designer Ha Young-eun in the K-drama series Now We Are Breaking Up.

The romantic drama, which also stars Jang Ki-yong, is currently streaming on Viu.

If you’ve been catching up with the show, you might have noticed the deluge of understatedly stylish outfits that Song has donned.

Whether you’re already back at the office or predict that you’ll be ditching the PJs for workwear in the new year, cop these stylish workplace looks from the series.

Ready for the boardroom

If your office has a formal dress code, a crisp suit is a fail-safe combo to reach for — and a set makes dressing up in the morning less fussy too. Here, the fit is relaxed but tailored for an effortlessly cool take on power dressing.

Make a black jacket less basic

The basic black jacket is given a little flamboyance with exaggerated peak lapels. What else do we love about the look? The star’s casual, low ponytail with tendrils framing her face, and subtle gold hoops that lend laidback vibes.

Unapologetically feminine

Looking professional doesn’t always have to mean suits and pressed shirts. If your style is a little more feminine or romantic, draw inspo from this co-ord ensemble in gossamer fabric and delicate polka dots that’s perfect with both dressy flats or heels.

For casual in-person meetings

A blazer or coat smartens up what’s otherwise a casual striped top and bottom ensemble, with a chunky gold chain to get you dressed up for in-person meetings.

On Fridays, we wear denim

Got a workplace that’s chill with what you turn up in as long as it isn’t berms and slippers? Take a leaf from Song’s denim-on-denim look, dressed up with a cardi knotted over the shoulders — this extra accent also minimises the risk of the outfit veering towards the Wild West.

Get a shirt dress

Want to look pulled-together in a jiffy? Include a shirt dress in your wardrobe. Not only is the length of this pink number workplace-appropriate, but its subtle houndstooth prints show a little personality that’s perfect for after-work cocktails. Classic black slingback pumps continue the ladylike aesthetic.

You can't go wrong with white and black

While gatherings and parties might not be on the horizon (one can dream), but here’s a look to emulate when they finally are. Swap out that full skirt for cigarette or tailored black pants, or a shorter hemline for an office-ready outfit.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly (womensweekly.com.sg/).