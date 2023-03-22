Socialite Jamie Chua’s boyfriend helps her sell old Manolo Blahnik heels on Instagram

Socialite Jamie Chua is selling her worn Manolo Blahnik heels, with the help of witty descriptions from her boyfriend, lawyer Terence Koh.

Chua, 49, who is known for her designer outfits and massive shoe and bag collection, is selling the killer heels for $100 to $250, depending on the condition.

They are considered a bargain, as the luxury shoe brand charges from $990 for a pair of sneakers to $4,690 for a pair of embellished boots, according to its website.

Mr Koh posted a series of photos on Instagram Stories, starting with: “Today is the great Manolo Blahnik sale. Those that are priced higher are obviously in better condition, and those priced lower than Charles & Keith are obviously well worn but will still make you look like a rock star.”

The sale includes two pairs of classic black heels at $200 each. Mr Koh described the first pair as “wear to work, wear to party, wear to ball, wear to Geylang for frog leg porridge supper, wear to NTUC Finest, wear to queue one hour for bak chor mee at Crawford Lane, wear to sleep”.

The second pair, he wrote, is to keep as a spare “in case your jealous neighbour steals your other black pair in the middle of the night”.

He described a fire engine-red pair of stiletto heels as “knock the socks off all your haters and nemesis and those who tried to steal your boyfriend or hubby with their cheap a** knock-offs from Taobao”.

Other footwear on sale come in colours such as fluorescent yellow and electric blue, and include strappy sandals, pumps as well as booties.

He is also helping Chua sell off some of her designer clothes on his Instagram account, which is private, despite her own huge social media following of 1.2 million fans on Instagram.

Chua, who has a long association with Manolo Blahnik, opened the shoe label’s first boutique in South-east Asia in Singapore in 2007, followed by a second one in 2010. Both have since closed down.

The brand has opened its own two stores in Singapore.

Mr Koh ended his sales pitch with a group shot of the sale items, writing: “Platoon Manolo Blahnik. All fall in for final inspection before going to your new home tomorrow.”

He tagged on a disclaimer: “Warning: Instagram shopping is highly addictive. Please pay your mortgage before shopping here. Shop safe.”