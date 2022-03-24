Style News: Blackpink's Jennie and Gentle Monster launch pop-up, Uniqlo opens standalone Ang Mo Kio store

Blackpink's Jennie and Gentle Monster debut pop-up

Fans of the Blackpink star are in for a treat. To celebrate the launch of her second collection with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster, the 26-year-old has dreamt up a whimsical pop-up, now on show at Ion Orchard.

Jentle Garden, sharing its name with the collection, is a fantasy world with pastoral village scenery envisioned by Jennie and Gentle Monster. A working miniature train runs around mountains, while a pink bathing pool adds a splash of colour to the verdant green landscape.

The pop-up - available in five cities including Singapore, Seoul and Shanghai - runs till April 3.

The eyewear collection ($366 to $679) has seven styles comprising sunglasses and optical frames in a number of colourways - including white marble, a first for the brand.

A boxed set called Fruits of Paradise ($3,253), conceptualised and autographed by Jennie, is sold in limited quantities and includes the full collection.

The collection sold out online within 10 minutes of the launch last week, but will be restocked in limited quantities. Interested customers can join the wait list at the brand's Ion Orchard store.

Info: The pop-up runs till April 3 at Level 1 Atrium, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Uniqlo's standalone Ang Mo Kio store opens

PHOTO: UNIQLO SINGAPORE

The Japanese retailer's much-anticipated standalone neighbourhood store, Uniqlo 51@AMK, opens on March 25 with fanfare and freebies.

The festivities begin with a taiko drum performance at 9.20am on opening day. From March 25 to 27, the first 200 customers each day will receive a complimentary Toast Box breakfast set, while the next 500 customers can enjoy a free kopi or teh. No purchase is required.

With any purchase on opening weekend, Uniqlo and Shopee app users can flash their apps to redeem free snacks such as iced gem biscuits at a snack cart.

They can also redeem a scoop of ice cream in a limited-edition flavour from Apiary with a minimum spending of $60. Between March 28 and April 10, from 4 to 9pm, the ice-cream parlour will have a booth in-store.

Designed to be sustainable and inclusive, Uniqlo 51@AMK will be the brand's first store to launch Uniqlo Access - an initiative that supports customers with special needs.

For instance, the store has wheelchair-friendly fitting rooms. Customers can book one-hour time slots online and indicate their needs.

The store will also be the first in Asia to house a Re.Uniqlo Repair Studio, where an on-site team offers simple repairs to extend the life of Uniqlo items. The service is available every Saturday from $5 an item.

For the first two weekends, customers can register online for free fabric jamming workshops to refashion their pre-loved items onto the brand's well-loved Airism cotton oversized T-shirts.

Info: The store opens on March 25 at 51 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

L'Occitane launches beauty refill fountain

L'OCCITANE Almond Shower Oil Eco-Refil. PHOTOS: L'OCCITANE

You can now replenish your favourite L'Occitane shower products without worrying about plastic waste.

The French beauty brand has launched its first refill fountain in Singapore at its Ion Orchard store. You can use your empty L'Occitane bottle or purchase an aluminium Forever Bottle ($10.50 for 250ml, $12.50 for 500ml) and have a store assistant fill it up.

Besides being friendlier to the environment, this will result in more cost savings for consumers in the long run. A bottle of the best-selling Almond Shower Oil costs $62 for 500ml, but $52 for a refill. For every refill purchased, you earn a stamp that is redeemable for gifts.

The zero-plastic initiative kicked off with five shower products ($36 to $52 for 500ml), with more to be added in the future.

It follows on the heels of the brand's other sustainability efforts - the Big Little Things recycling programme launched in 2020, which accepts empty receptacles from any beauty brand; and the Eco-Refills initiative in 2008, which comes in packets and applies to 20 products ranging from face wash to haircare.

Info: Available at B2-39, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Charles & Keith's new bag style hits the metaverse

Charles & Keith Koa Bag modelled by brand ambassador Krystal Jung. PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHARLES & KEITH

Get ready to see this bag all over your social media feeds.

After capturing hearts everywhere with its now-iconic Gabine saddle bag, home-grown fashion accessories brand Charles & Keith has launched a new style that looks set to be the label's next "it" bag.

Meet Koa ($89.90), a chic, boxy faux leather shoulder bag with push-lock closure and in four trendy colourways. The bag is getting its metaverse debut in Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week from March 24 to 27.

Fans can enter for free as avatars and discover Charles & Keith's booth within the luxury marketplace, as well as try on digital wearables from the Spring 2022 collection, with the option to shop the actual products.

Charles & Keith is the first Singaporean fashion brand to offer cryptocurrency as a transaction mode on its e-commerce platform.

The first 1,000 avatars to visit will receive complimentary digital wearables. In the real world, they stand to win one of 20 exclusive micro Koa bags - by posting a screenshot of their avatar at the booth on Instagram or Twitter.

The retro-inspired Y2K influence continues in the rest of the brand's Spring collection, which includes the sculptural crescent-shaped Coda Top Handle Hobo Bag ($69.90).

Meanwhile, footwear for the season is all about chunky platform sandals and clogs, and Mary Janes in pastel and floral hues.

Info: Available at Charles & Keith stores and website