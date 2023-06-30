Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child, a son

British supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.

LOS ANGELES British supermodel Naomi Campbell is now a mother of two. She has revealed that she has a baby boy in addition to her two-year-old daughter.

On Thursday, she shared a photo of her cradling the baby and holding his hand, together with another small hand, presumably that of her daughter.

Campbell wrote: “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God, blessed. Welcome, baby boy.”

The 53-year-old added: “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

It is unclear whether she gave birth, used a surrogate or adopted her son. She did not share his name or date of birth.

She has not revealed her daughter’s name either, although the little girl has made rare appearances on social media since Campbell announced her arrival in May 2021.

At the time, she did not share many details of the process of having her first child.

In an interview with British Vogue in March 2022, in which she appeared on the cover with the then nine-month-old baby, she confirmed that she was not adopted, saying: “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”

She added: “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine.”