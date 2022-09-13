Television's A-listers ooze glamour on red carpet

(From left) Elle Fanning, Lily James and Zendaya at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

LOS ANGELES - Television’s biggest stars on Monday hit the red carpet – well, the gold carpet – for the Emmys, for the first full-fledged gala honouring the best of the small screen in the age of Covid-19.

After a virtual ceremony in 2020 and a scaled-back show last year, gowns and tuxedos were de rigueur at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, where the glitterati arrived in bright sunshine.

Here are some takeaways about who wore what at the Emmys: Strapless dresses were big, as were metallics.

Pretty in pink

For the first major Tinseltown awards show since the Oscars earlier this year, some of Hollywood’s A-list fashionistas opted for classic pretty in pink vibes.

Fashion house darling Elle Fanning, who is nominated for her work as Catherine the Great on The Great, wowed onlookers in a black strapless Sharon Long gown with a pink ruffled neckline and dramatic sweeping train with a pink lining.

Hannah Waddingham, a winner last year and nominee this year for comedy smash hit Ted Lasso, also embraced baby pink in a structured strapless Dolce & Gabbana corset dress that exploded in a puff of a full-length tulle skirt.

And Connie Britton, one of the many acting nominees for HBO’s breakout dark comedy The White Lotus, rocked a floaty salmon-colored Monique Lhuillier gown with matching cape.

Shimmering metallics

Glittering metallic fabrics are always a winner when one is hoping to end the night with a golden Emmys statuette.

Britain’s Lily James, who disappeared into the role of bombshell actress Pamela Anderson for the limited series Pam And Tommy, wore a skin-tight bronze Versace gown with ruching at the waist.

Quinta Brunson, a multiple nominee for producing, writing and starring in her breakout ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, stunned the red carpet in a strapless brown Dolce & Gabbana gown with a bronze skirt and a daring thigh-high slit.

And Sandra Oh, nominated for the final season of Killing Eve, slayed in a sequined sparkling purple suit with a matching blouse open to the navel.

“I want to channel my inner rock star, and I love Prince, and I love the color purple,” she told Variety on the red carpet.

Not to be left out, Euphoria star Colman Domingo – who has already won an Emmy for best guest actor in a drama, an award handed out before Monday’s main event – was on trend in a patterned D&G gold suit with a black see-through shirt.

Classic elegance

Zendaya, widely tipped to repeat as best actress in a drama for raw teen series Euphoria, went for basic black – a strapless Valentino gown with a sweeping ball skit and pockets. Accessories? Diamonds and a black headband.

Andrew Garfield, Seth Rogen, Succession star Nicholas Braun and singer John Legend all looked quite dapper in white – a bold look for a big return to Emmys red carpet style. - AFP