Actress Zoe Tay cycled 5 hours plus to draw lion's head on map with GPS
SINGAPORE - Actress Zoe Tay has achieved her November goal and the month isn't even half over yet.
A recent cycling convert, the 53-year-old took on the challenge of drawing a lion's head on the map with GPS after actress-host Jamie Teo did one of a dinosaur last year.
Tay did it after Teo shared the lion's head route with her.
In an interview with Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Thursday (Nov 11), Tay said: "Cycling without a route is very easy. You go any distance and to any destination you wish. But if you want to follow a fixed route, you need to constantly check where to turn. It takes a lot of brain power."
She proudly shared on Instagram her drawing, a series of photos with her unnamed cycling companion and a night video of her running with her bike on an overhead bridge.
