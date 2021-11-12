Health

Actress Zoe Tay cycled 5 hours plus to draw lion's head on map with GPS

Actress Zoe Tay revealed that they got a bit lost and the GPS also failed at one point, so there were some mistakes in the drawing.PHOTOS: ZOETAY10/INSTAGRAM
SINGAPORE - Actress Zoe Tay has achieved her November goal and the month isn't even half over yet.

A recent cycling convert, the 53-year-old took on the challenge of drawing a lion's head on the map with GPS after actress-host Jamie Teo did one of a dinosaur last year.

Tay did it after Teo shared the lion's head route with her.

In an interview with Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Thursday (Nov 11), Tay said: "Cycling without a route is very easy. You go any distance and to any destination you wish. But if you want to follow a fixed route, you need to constantly check where to turn. It takes a lot of brain power."

She proudly shared on Instagram her drawing, a series of photos with her unnamed cycling companion and a night video of her running with her bike on an overhead bridge.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

