Can I really go back to work if I am still testing positive for Covid-19 after seven days?

You will be automatically discharged from noon of the seventh day, and should receive a recovery memo from MOH.

Last month, Singapore made further changes to its Covid-19 protocols as the Omicron wave hit.

The maximum self-isolation period for vaccinated individuals was shortened from 10 to seven days.

People are also allowed to leave isolation if they test negative at least 72 hours after their first positive test.

These changes were intended to minimise potential service disruptions, given that significant proportions of the workforce may come down with the virus at the same time.

The Straits Times answers some questions on what individuals should do if they contract Covid-19.

Q: I tested positive for Covid-19 and was automatically discharged after seven days. I also received a recovery memo. However, I am still testing positive. What should I do?

A: You are free to go about your business as usual. According to the Health Ministry (MOH), this is because you are "highly unlikely" to be infectious by this time.

However, those who continue to show symptoms should see a doctor.

The Straits Times understands that many employers require their staff to show a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result before being allowed back at the workplace. ST is checking with the authorities to see if employers should allow people in such circumstances back at the workplace if they cannot work from home.

Q: Do I need an exit test to prove that I am no longer infectious before I am discharged from the seven-day self-isolation?

A: No, you do not need to take a test.

You will be considered automatically discharged from noon of the seventh day, and should receive a recovery memo from MOH.

If you are not vaccinated and above the age of 12, the same protocols apply, except that you will be discharged at noon on Day 14 instead.

Q: I was told to self-isolate for seven days. However, I took an ART after 72 hours and my test result was negative. Can I get a recovery memo sent to me earlier so I can return to school or work?

A: There is no need for a recovery memo. Schools and employers should recognise your negative ART result as proof that you have recovered.

Q: I tested positive for Covid-19 at home, but did not see a doctor. Will my results be captured in MOH's daily case count? Will my close contacts receive health risk warnings?

A: No, your results will not be captured in the daily case count as there is no official record of your infection. Your close contacts will also not get a health risk warning.

If you have been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, but have not received a health risk warning, you should monitor your health over the next few days.

If you are feeling unwell and develop symptoms such as a cough, fever and sore throat, you should see a doctor. The doctor will give you advice on what to do next.

If you are well, but still concerned about your health, you can take an ART.