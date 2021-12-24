Game-changers: How to boost your diet for peak athletic performance

While exercise is important, we cannot neglect the other half of the health equation – nutrition. What you eat can and will determine your success in the sporting arena. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

We all know the importance of being fit and healthy, which is why many of us have developed an exercise regimen. Some of us spend hours in the gym, others enjoy a rousing game of soccer with friends, while the rest strap on running shoes and take off on the many trails around our island.

While exercise is important, we cannot neglect the other half of the health equation – nutrition.

Anyone who has ever tried to reach a fitness goal will know that what you eat can and will determine your success. Sports nutrition is key to optimising any workout. Professional athletes have known this for a while, and it’s exciting to see how this awareness has started to permeate the everyday athlete.

Some of the world’s best athletes know that eating the right foods can boost their performance and propel them to the very top. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

What champions eat

Top athletes understand that what they put into their bodies is fuel, and eating the right foods can boost their performance and propel them to the peak.

Today, world-class athletes hire nutritionists who tailor diets for them to ensure that they perform at their very best. A look at what some of the world’s most famous sports people eat reveal a heavy emphasis on fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as lean proteins (eggs, chicken and fish). But what they don’t eat is as important as what they do eat. Most of them cut out processed foods and sugar completely, while some eschew gluten and dairy.

Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo takes his diet very seriously by working with a personal dietician to ensure he keeps up with his daily nutritional intake.

The Manchester United star eats six small meals a day (or one every three to four hours), filling up on his favourite protein, fish. Swordfish, sea bass and sea bream feature heavily on the menu, as well as plenty of whole grain carbs, fruit and vegetables. Staying hydrated is key; he drinks a lot of water and stays away from alcohol and sodas to keep his body in tip top condition.

Likewise, the L.A. Galaxy football team goes heavy on protein before weight-training but carbo-loads during pre-game meals with pastas and couscous. Whether the players are eating protein or carbohydrates, every meal is also always packed with specially grown organic vegetables.

As two sporting juggernauts, both Ronaldo and L.A. Galaxy have worked with premier global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition for many years – proof that diet and nutrition are essential for peak performance.

Crafted in partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, HERBALIFE24 CR7 Drive is a specialty sports drink that enhances hydration and replaces electrolytes lost during sport. PHOTO: HERBALIFE NUTRITION

A global powerhouse and sporting partner

Although Herbalife Nutrition is best known for its products that support general nutrition, its sports nutrition range, HERBALIFE24, is tailored for the 24-hour athlete. As more people exercise regularly, Herbalife Nutrition’s goal is that fitness enthusiasts think of themselves as an athlete both during their workout and throughout the day.

HERBALIFE24 has products that help sustain energy, repair muscles, combat inflammation and rebuild strength. Crafted in partnership with Ronaldo, HERBALIFE24 CR7 Drive is a specialty sports drink with no artificial flavours or sweeteners, that enhances hydration and replaces electrolytes lost during sport.

HERBALIFE24 Strength contains a powerful trio of amino acids, whey and casein proteins to promote muscle repair and support glycogen replenishment after gruelling workout sessions. PHOTO: HERBALIFE NUTRITION

Post-workout, HERBALIFE24 Strength is the drink to reach for. This formula delivers a powerful trio of amino acids, whey and casein proteins to promote muscle repair and support glycogen replenishment. Whip up a nutrient-dense shake with water or a liquid of your choice for a quick and easy way to recover from a gruelling exercise session.

Herbalife Nutrition has been in the business of supporting nutritional needs and improving dietary habits around the world since 1980. Using the highest quality ingredients and methods backed up by science, the company formulates products to help individuals achieve their personalised nutrition and lifestyle goals with the support of a trained and educated distributor. Apart from its meal-replacement protein shakes, the company also offers teas, aloes, supplements and other products that boost immunity, as well as support fitness and wellness needs.

A keen supporter of the sporting life

Over the years, Herbalife Nutrition has established itself as a champion of people gunning for athletic excellence, no matter the sport or the country. The company sponsors over 170 athletes, teams and leagues globally, spanning from Colombia to Australia. Of that, more than 50 of them hail from Asia Pacific, and include the Vietnam national football team, the Khmer Swimming Federation, the Cambodian Cycling Federation, Indonesian triathlete Andy Wibowo and Japanese badminton player Kento Momota. Such partnerships are based on authenticity. Every athlete sponsored by the brand uses Herbalife Nutrition products as an essential part of their dietary regimen.

In addition, Herbalife Nutrition also sponsored key sporting events such as the 2019 International Champions Cup and the Herbalife Nutrition Marina Run 2019 and 2020. To encourage people to overcome their physical health inertia, the company also organised the Herbalife Nutrition Virtual Run this October with stunning results – over 25,000 participants ran a total distance of over 1.57 million km across Asia Pacific.

In yet another milestone, 2021 also marks Herbalife Nutrition’s first appearance as an Official Supporter of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, the 13th edition of the football competition for nations affiliated to the ASEAN Football Federation. Hosted in Singapore this year, ten nations are battling it out for the honour of being crowned the best soccer team in South East Asia.

Catch the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 Finals on 29 Dec 2021 and 1 Jan 2022, 8:30pm, with live broadcast available on MeWatch.

Discover Herbalife Nutrition’s sports nutrition range at herbalife.com.sg.