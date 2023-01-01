The Life List: 15 things to do for a healthier 2023

Looking to be healthier in 2023? The Straits Times asked more than a dozen experts in health and fitness for their advice. Here are their lifestyle hacks to get you eating better, moving more and sleeping better.

Eat better

The top recommendations from dietitians and nutrition experts are to consume less salt, sugar and saturated fats, and to get more fibre. This is how to start.

1. If you like packaged drinks, choose those with Nutri-Grade label A or B, says Ms Alvernia Chua, senior dietitian at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic, which is under the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics. From Friday, the new Nutri-Grade mark will help consumers identify healthier packaged drinks, from Grade A being the lowest in sugar and saturated fat content to Grade D being the highest. Even some bubble tea chains have started incorporating the Nutri-Grade label to help you make healthier choices.

2. Order salads as side dishes and eat fruit for dessert. This is an easy way to add more fibre to your diet, says Ms Chua.

3. Salt is not the only way to flavour food. Ms Alefia A. Vasanwala, principal dietitian at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, suggests adding herbs and spices instead. “Use herbs and spices like ginger, garlic, mint, parsley, onions, cloves, and cardamom to flavour sauces, gravies and curries,” she says.

4. Are you eating too fast? Ms Chua says you should eat mindfully, chewing food thoroughly and not rushing through meals. It takes 20 minutes for satiety signals to reach the brain, and eating quicker can lead to eating more. Instead of using the phone or watching television while scarfing down a meal, she suggests focusing on the eating experience, which can include placing your cutlery down between bites, taking sips of water and maybe even conversing with a companion.

5. Social media is flooded with diet trends that promise weight loss and health outcomes. Ignore them and look for qualified health practitioners to help you, says nutritionist Felicia Koh, who runs The Whole Health Practice with her husband, health coach Alastair Hunt.

Mr Hunt agrees. “Everyone is unique. Health goals shared with your contemporaries may be similar, but your path to achieve them can differ enormously.” Adds Ms Koh: “Focus on your health and vitality, support your body with the nutrition that it needs.”

6. Do not sit or lie down immediately after a meal. Ms Lua Chong Ying, senior dietitian at Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s (TTSH) department of nutrition and dietetics, suggests light exercise instead. “Walking can help muscle cells better uptake glucose, prevent blood sugar level spikes and lower blood sugar levels after meals,” she says.

Move more

The Singapore Physical Activity Guidelines were revised in June to reduce sedentary behaviour and encourage residents to clock at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity a week.

7. If that target seems daunting, Dr Grace Huang, general practitioner at DTAP Clinic, says aiming for 8,000 steps a day could be an easier achievement for people looking to increase their physical activity. “A higher daily step count has benefits like decreasing cardiovascular risk or risk of diabetes, and even risk of dementia,” she adds.

How can you clock 8,000 steps a day? Ms Irene Chu, senior physiotherapist at Singapore General Hospital (SGH), suggests planning regular walks with loved ones.

Ms Chu and Dr Tan Ken Ji, orthopaedic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, both recommend shopping in person to help raise one’s daily step count.

Dr Tan says: “Fun fact – going grocery shopping once a week for a year is equivalent to walking a marathon.”