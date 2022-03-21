Vaccination channels for overseas Singaporeans to be suspended

The vaccination channels were rolled out to make it more convenient for overseas Singaporeans to return to Singapore to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Vaccination channels for overseas Singaporeans will be suspended and those who have registered for the vaccination but have yet to return to Singapore must do so by March 31.

In a joint statement on Monday (March 21), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the move is in view of the improved access to Covid-19 vaccines globally and the recent easing of border measures.

The vaccination channels were rolled out in September last year to make it more convenient for overseas Singaporeans to return to Singapore to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

"Since then, overseas Singaporeans' access to Covid-19 vaccines in their resident countries has improved and we have observed a declining number of registrations for the vaccination channels in recent months," said the statement.

Singaporeans living overseas who have completed their primary series vaccination can return to Singapore through the Vaccinated Travel Lanes for their booster dose without serving a stay-home notice (SHN).

The SHN duration for unvaccinated travellers has also been shortened to seven days, and they can now serve SHN at a chosen place of residence instead of designated hotels.

After the suspension of the vaccination channels, Singaporeans living overseas who wish to receive vaccine doses in Singapore can do so at the Vaccination Centres after completing their SHN, if needed.

Those who need information on the entry requirements and vaccinated status for travel to Singapore can visit the SafeTravel website.