6 places to satisfy your sweet tooth with your CDC vouchers

Beat inflation cost and save with Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, which can be used at more than 16,000 heartland merchants and hawkers.

From Instagram-worthy cakes to traditional goodies, here are six ways to satisfy your sweet tooth with the vouchers.

1. Savour warm bakes at Puffs and Peaks Bakery

What started as an Instagram page to document experimental bakes grew into a neighbourhood bakery-cafe.

Handmade with natural ingredients, its goods range from gluten-free brownie bars ($4.50 each) to filled doughnuts with unusual flavours such as sour cream and chives ($3.80 each).

Says Ms Ong Jing Ting, 25, who runs the business with her mother: "We both had a lot of chemistry and fun and, naturally, we decided to take a leap of faith to start a bakery together.

Where: 03-03 Tampines Central Community Complex, 866A Tampines Street 83

Open: 10.30am to 5pm or until sold out (Thursdays to Sundays), closed Mondays to Wednesdays

Info: Puffs and Peaks' website

2. Treat yourself to premium chocolate from Choc A Bloc

PHOTO: CHOC A BLOC

For chocolate lovers, Choc A Bloc's signature chocolate cake - named Mom's Choco Fudge - is a must-try. Prices start at $45.

The store also offers other cakes, cookie bags, biscotti and shortbread, with flavours such as lychee longan and sweet potato.

Where: 01-179, 86 Bedok North Street 4

Open: 11am to 9pm daily

Info: Choc A Bloc's website

3. Try unique drinks at Tea Dough

PHOTO: TEA DOUGH

Founded by a former air stewardess who would spend her layovers trying out different types of bubble tea, this store offers unique beverages for takeaway, with prices ranging from $2.50 to $6.

The drinks, which have flavours such as black tea and blackforest, come with toppings like handmade pearls and jellies. The flavours of these toppings change weekly.

Where: 01-04B Pioneer Mall, 638 Jurong West Street 61

Open: 11am to 8.30pm daily

Info: Tea Dough's Facebook page

4. Indulge in traditional goodies at Lee Guan Cake Shop

PHOTO: LEE GUAN CAKE SHOP

This bakery - which was established in 1979 - sells traditional goodies such as sweet and salty tau sar piah. Its special online bundle, which includes six pastries, goes for $18.

Where: 01-60, 42 Chai Chee Street

Open: Noon to 6pm (Mondays to Saturdays), call 6289-2661 for Sunday opening hours

Info: Lee Guan Cake Shop's Facebook page

5. Get a taste of artisanal breads at Bakery Brera and Fine Foods

PHOTO: BAKERY BRERA AND FINE FOODS

This bakery works with schools and institutions to offer attachment programmes to students with special needs.

A Ferrero Rocher cruffin is priced at $5, while a Kouign-Amann, a sweet Breton cake similar to a denser croissant, goes for $4.80.

Where: 01-05, 8 Empress Road

Open: 7.30am to 6pm or until sold out (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 7.30am to 4pm or until sold out (Sundays and Mondays)

Info: Bakery Brera's website

6. Enjoy gelato and coffee at Beans & Cream

PHOTO: BEANS & CREAM/FACEBOOK

Get gelato, coffee and waffles at this cafe that has been operating for more than eight years. Standard scoops are $3.30 a cup and premium flavours are $4.10 a cup.

Where: 01-260, 347 Bukit Batok Street 34

Open: 12.30 to 9.30pm (weekdays), noon to 9.30pm (weekends)

Info: Beans & Cream's Facebook page

• For the full list of places that accept CDC vouchers, go to this website