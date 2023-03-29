9 Singapore restaurants on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Odette is No. 6

Odette from Singapore receives their award at the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants award ceremony on March 28.

Singapore’s restaurants had a strong showing at the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants award ceremony on March 28 at Resorts World Sentosa.

French restaurant Odette at the National Gallery Singapore remains the top Singapore restaurant at No. 6, inching up two spots from No. 8 in 2022. Its pastry chef Louisa Lim also won the Asia’s Best Pastry Chef accolade.

Odette’s chef Julien Royer says: “We have to keep fighting every day, sourcing the best and finest produce. It’s quality over quantity. We spend time on training and innovation for the best guest experience. We don’t rest on our laurels.”

Modern Singapore restaurant Labyrinth at the Esplanade Mall received the Highest Climber Award for leaping to No. 11, from No. 40 in 2022.

Other Singapore restaurants that improved their ranking are Meta restaurant in Keong Saik Road at No. 17 (up from No. 20 in 2022), Burnt Ends in Dempsey at No. 24 (up from No. 41 in 2022), Euphoria in Tras Street at No. 25 (up from No. 56 in 2022), and Cloudstreet in Amoy Street at No. 26 (up from No. 44 in 2022).

Zen in Bukit Pasoh Road, which ranks at No. 21 (up from No. 37 in 2022), also received the Art of Hospitality award.

French fine-dining establishment Les Amis at Shaw Centre dipped to No. 27 (down from No. 23 in 2022).

Restaurant Born in Neil Road, whose chef Zor Tan has been making waves for modern Asian cuisine, debuted on the list at No. 36.

He says: “I’m so happy, as the restaurant is just nine months old. We will keep working to deliver a better quality of food and service. We will keep on pushing.”

Like Singapore, Bangkok has nine restaurants on the list - the two foodie destinations with the most entries.

Bangkok dominated the top five, with Le Du at No. 1 (up from No. 4 in 2022), Nusara in third place (up from No. 10 in 2022), and Gaggan Anand at No. 5 (re-entry).

Le Du from Bangkok receives their award at the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants award ceremony on March 28, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Tokyo’s Sezanne took second place (up from No. 17 in 2022), while Den is at No. 4 (down from No. 1 in 2022).

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn - who is behind both Le Du and Nusara - says: “It means so much to me and my team back home, including the farmers and fishermen. When I started Le Du using only local produce, people thought I was stupid and crazy. It was considered cheap and not high quality.

“People said I would go out of business in six months. I insisted that this is the way to go, to represent Thai cuisine and people that work hard to grow the beautiful produce.”

The glitzy award ceremony, attended by almost 900 guests including chefs, restaurateurs and media, also acknowledged restaurants that ranked from 51 to 100, previously released on March 16.

Chef Johanne Siy of Lolla restaurant - ranked No. 63 - in Ann Siang Road received her award for Best Female Chef. In 2022, Lolla was No. 75.

Johanne Siy (left) from Singapore receives the award for Best Female Chef. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Others on the bottom half of the top 100 are Thevar in Keong Saik Road at No. 56 (up from No. 92 in 2022) and Jaan by Kirk Westaway at Swissotel The Stamford at No. 84 (down from No. 55 in 2022).

Singapore’s debutants on the 51-100 ranking are modern Korean restaurant Nae:um in Telok Ayer Street at No.83, and French neo-brasserie Claudine in Harding Road at No. 85 and Cantonese establishment Summer Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore at No. 86.

Missing from the list is Japanese restaurant Esora in Mohamed Sultan Road, which was No. 58 in 2022.

Next up, the gala awards event for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 takes place on June 20 at the Les Arts Opera House, in Valencia, Spain.