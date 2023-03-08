Australian chef Marion Grasby spotted ordering lor mee at Amoy Street
Australian chef and cookbook author Marion Grasby was spotted on Tuesday (March 7) at Amoy Street Food Centre eyeing the local delights there.
According to a post on the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food, Grasby was ordering and filming Yuan Chun Famous Lor Mee.
Grasby, a 40-year-old Thai-Australian cook, took part in season 2 of Masterchef Australia in 2010.
She also owns a Thai-inspired food range, Marion’s Kitchen, and has a YouTube channel -- with 1.74 million subscribers -- where she shares recipes, including those of Singaporean food such as cereal prawns and fish head curry.
She was also seen by one of her fans at Little India on Saturday (March 4), feasting on Indian rojak and briyani.
Grasby is in Singapore in collaboration with KrisFlyer, which brought her around the country to savour local fare.
Apart from Amoy Street Food Centre and Tekka Centre, Grasby also visited Roland Restaurant, Chin Mee Chin and Golden Mile Food Centre, where she had a wide array of food including hokkien mee, chicken rice, and char kway teow.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now