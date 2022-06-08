Bond with dad over a Father's Day feast

We tend to forget dads when it comes to celebrations. Make plans now to grab a meal with him.

Here is a list of places to consider.

Binary

From June 17 to July 17, Binary (#01-01A, 390 Orchard Road) will offer a menu perfect for dads who love their beef and whisky.

It offers dry-aged 44 Farms USDA Super Prime ribeye from Maturo and whisky from GlenDronach, the second oldest legal whisky producer in Scotland.

On Father’s Day weekend (June 17 to June 19), dads who present a photograph of themselves with their child will receive a glass of GlenDronach Original 12 Years on the house.

This whisky will be perfect with the ribeye, which you can have a choice of fresh ($68), 15 days aged ($118), 30 days ($128), or 50 days aged ($158). You pick if you want Asian or Western accompaniments with your beef.

You can book your table by sending a WhatsApp message to Binary 9363-0101 or booking via chope.co/singapore-restaurants/restaurant/binary.

Bedrock

3-Course Set Lunch Special PHOTO: COMMONWEALTH CONCEPTS

From June 13 to June 20, Bedrock Bar & Grill at Somerset (#01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites) and Bedrock Origin at Oasia Resort Sentosa offer a special 3-Course Father’s Day set lunch at $98 per person.

It starts with the Beet-Cured Salmon, followed by the star of the meal - surf and turf combination of Beef Oscar (180g USDA grain-fed tenderloin grilled over applewood fire), topped with jumbo crab meat.

Lunch closes with Chocolate Pot De Creme.

You can make your reservations via bedrock.com.sg.

Les Bouchons

PAPA Wagyu D-Rump beefsteak feast PHOTO: L’ANGÉLUS GROUP OF RESTAURANTS

The Father's Day feast features 800g of chargrilled Wagyu D Rump from Australia, presented with roasted French tomatoes on a vine and a complementing porcini sauce on the side; and Les Bouchons' signature free-flow homemade French fries.

You can order the PAPA Wagyu D-Rump beefsteak feast ($108, good for two), available at Les Bouchons Ann Siang (Tel: 6423-0737) from June 13 to June 18, and at Les Bouchons Robertson Quay (Tel: 6733-4414) and Rochester (WhatsApp 8860-8769) from June 14 to June 19.

For more information, visit lesbouchons.sg.

Coca

Premium Seafood Buffet PHOTO: COCA SINGAPORE

A hotpot meal is excellent for family bonding, and you can take dad to Coca Singapore for the Premium Seafood Buffet.

This is a 100 minutes All-You-Can-Eat Hotpot at $82, including a glass of wine and free flow selected beverages,

You also get two soups, including one premium broth (laksa), a complimentary appetiser-of-the-day, and a one-time customisable Mala Xiang Guo.

If your father likes grills, you can add on the Hot Thai Grill Hotpot Buffet. This is free for the Premium Seafood Buffet, and $18 for all other buffets.

The spread is located at Coca Suntec (#02-440 Suntec City Mall) and Coca Kallang (#02-01 Leisure Park Kallang). You can make your reservations via coca.com.sg.

Ginger

Father's Day halal buffet PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP

If you’re looking for a Halal buffet meal for Father’s Day, Ginger at Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Executive chef Vincent Aw has crafted a line-up of Peranakan-inspired dishes, combining Chinese ingredients and Malaysian/Indonesian spices.

Dishes to try include Buah Keluak Fried Rice, Stir-Fried Laksa, Braised Duck in Sweet Tamarind with Coriander and Spices, and Peranakan Crab Meatball with Bamboo Shoot.

And this month, dads will receive a complimentary Wagyu Beef Don with Onsen Egg and can dine for free with three accompanying paying guests.

Lunch is $49, and dinner is $69. To make a reservation, call 3138-1995, or visit panpacific.com/ginger.

Mad About Sucre

Father's Day burgers and boozy milkshakes PHOTO: MAD ABOUT SUCRE

At Mad About Sucre (27 Teo Hong Rd), Father’s Day means the combination of burger and handcrafted boozy milkshakes for $48 a person.

Choose from The Turf (Wagyu beef patty), Black Gold (blacked tempura chicken with gold leaves), or The Surf (wild-caught barramundi and straits-spiced prawns). Milkshakes include Rum or Irish Stout Vanilla/Chocolate Milkshake.

This is only available on June 19. For reservations, visit reserve.oddle.me/en_SG/madaboutsucre.

Crystal Jade

Take-Home Set PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE

Crystal Jade has a six-course Take-Home Set ($188) to feed five for those planning to celebrate at home.

This bundle comprises dishes such as Braised Four Treasures with Conpoy in Golden Thick Soup, Braised Abalone with Fish Curd and Broccoli in Oyster Sauce and Glutinous Rice Ball in Ginger Soup.

Place your order via estore.crystaljade.com or at Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen, Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Crystal Jade Jiang Nan outlets.

BreadTalk

Chocolate Papamint PHOTO: BREADTALK

If all else fails, there is always a cake.

Opt for the Chocolate Papamint ($40.80, $7.50 for a slice) with the classic combo of dark chocolate and peppermint, or Hero Dad ($40.80, $7.50 for a slice) is chocolate on chocolate on chocolate, with milk chocolate and dark chocolate mousse beneath a layer of delicate chocolate chiffon and chocolate caramel sauce.

These limited-time products are available at all BreadTalk outlets island-wide except Marina Bay Link Mall, Resorts World Sentosa, United Square and ION Orchard B4, as well as online at breadtalk.com.sg/shop from now till June 19.