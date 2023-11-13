Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 57, and wife, 49, welcome sixth child

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana with their sixth child, Jesse James Ramsay.

LONDON – British celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay has completed the Ramsay family.

The 57-year-old judge of reality cooking series MasterChef (2010 to present) announced on social media on Saturday that he and his wife Tana, 49, have welcomed their sixth child, a boy.

“What an amazing birthday present,” wrote Ramsay, who turned 57 last Wednesday. “Please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz (3.5kg) whopper. One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade. Three boys, three girls... Done.”

Ramsay is seen in one of the photos he shared on social media kissing Jesse’s head, while Tana gave the baby some skin-to-skin contact on a hospital bed in other photos.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, have five other children – Megan, 25; twins Jack and Holly, 23; Matilda, 22; and Oscar, four.

Tana also shared on social media a photo of Oscar touching his new brother.

While describing the pregnancy as a nerve-racking time, she wrote “we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle”. She added: “Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay, we love you so much.”

Ramsay and Tana received well-wishes from their pals such as celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, who has five children; fashion designer and former Spice Girl singer Victoria Beckham, who has four children; as well as actors Hugh Jackman and Jeremy Renner.

Ramsay’s daughters Holly and Matilda also shared on social media photos of themselves holding their baby brother.

“I’m a big sister again and my heart is so full. @tanaramsay you are a rock star,” Holly wrote.

“Feeling so lucky to have another amazing brother and to be a big sister again,” Matilda added.

In June, Tana opened up about her 2016 miscarriage on social media, sharing a family photo taken when Megan was celebrating her 18th birthday.

“Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky – born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive,” Tana wrote. “Although it’s seven years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you every day. We love you, Rocky, forever in our hearts.”