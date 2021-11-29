Chilli crab, rojak on the menu, but no durians this time, at Malaysian PM's Istana lunch

PM Lee Hsien Loong (right) sharing a toast with Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob during an official lunch at the Istana on Nov 29, 2021.

Unlike his previous visit to Singapore in 2014, there were no durians on the menu as Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob sat down for an official lunch at the Istana on Monday (Nov 29).

But other favourite dishes enjoyed by both Singaporeans and Malaysians - such as chilli crab, rojak and ondeh ondeh - were served, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who hosted the meal.

The menu "reflects how similar the peoples, cultures and foods are in our two countries, how closely we are intertwined with one another", he said.

In his speech, PM Lee noted that it was Datuk Seri Ismail's first official visit to Singapore since taking office as prime minister in August this year.

"But, of course, it is not his first visit to Singapore because he is an old friend of ours. I recall hosting him in 2014 as part of a visiting delegation, to a tour of the then newly completed Sports Hub in Kallang.

"We had nasi briyani for dinner together with Cabinet colleagues from both sides - and in true Singapore and Malaysian fashion, we had some durians before the meal," he said.

While Covid-19 has limited the opportunities to have similar gatherings, the pandemic has also brought the countries closer together in other ways, said PM Lee, who shared a table at lunch with Mr Ismail, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

"Early on, many Singaporeans tumpang (Malay for "piggyback") on Malaysian evacuation flights; and vice versa as well, Malaysians on Singaporean evacuation flights. But that is what close neighbours are for," PM Lee added.

The start of the land and air vaccinated travel lanes on Monday was significant as it allows for the renewal of kinship and friendship bonds, and the reuniting of families who have not been home for a long time, said PM Lee.

"At the same time, I am sure Singaporeans and Malaysians are also looking forward to resuming travel across the Causeway for leisure, for shopping, and for makan (eating)."