Eel-ectrify your taste buds at Unatoto's new Novena outlet

Beloved restaurant Unatoto has unveiled its second outlet at Novena Square, setting the stage for a unagi experience that is both delectable and affordable.

Unaoto's first outlet at Tanjong Pagar opened to much fanfare earlier this year in January. Similarly, its Novena outlet was bustling when TNP visited on a Friday afternoon.

The 56-seater restaurant boasts a diverse and mouth-watering menu that might leave you spoiled for choice, so here are our star recommendations.

You can't go wrong with any of the Unadon signatures, featuring tender and fragrant unagi on a fluffy bed of rice. With prices starting from $9.50, Unatoto stands out as one of Singapore's most value-for-money unagi destinations.

Unatoto has opened its second outlet in Novena. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

If you are craving a more unique gastronomy adventure, don’t miss the Hitsumabushi, available in three different sizes (starting from $14.50). This culinary delight comes with a light yet flavorful broth that flawlessly complements the rice and unagi.

The Hitsumabushi comes in regular (above), large and deluxe sizes. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

The Unagi Tempura Don ($16) proves equally formidable with its generous medley of ingredients such as eel, ebi fry, egg and seaweed – all fried to a golden perfection. These are crunchy on the outside without being overly greasy, while soft and inviting on the inside.

The Unagi Tempura Don features a generous assortment of ingredients. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Want to get more bang for your buck? Upgrade your meal into a set consisting of a soup and one side dish for an extra $5. Indulge in the unparalleled silkiness of the Chilled Tofu or elevate your dining experience with an onsen egg.

For appetisers, we recommend the yummy Tamaki (starting from $3) for sharing, as well as Unagi Chawamunshi ($6).

Enhance your meal with delicious appetisers such as Unagi Chawanmushi and Tamaki. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

To celebrate the grand opening of its Novena outlet, Unatoto is offering one free onsen egg to all customers who order a main dish from Dec 11 to Jan 14, 2024. So head down now to eel-ectrify your taste buds!

Address: Velocity@Novena Square, 238 Thomson Road, #01-84, Singapore 307683

Opening hours: 11 am – 10 pm (last order at 9.30pm)