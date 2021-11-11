Feast through the festive season with FairPrice's Christmas catalogue

Ring in the festive season and feast your way through the celebrations this year with FairPrice as it launches its A Precious Christmas To Share campaign.

Get inspired with the FairPrice Christmas catalogue, showcasing specially curated collections such as Hampers, Christmas Deli, Cakes and Recipes for this holiday season as well as numerous product discounts.

View the catalogue at https://bit.ly/FPXMASC or scan the QR code (above) for the e-catalogue.

CHRISTMAS DELI

From free-range pork to meatless, halal or value-for-money options, you are sure to find something that suits your taste buds.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Health-conscious customers can make a beeline for free-range ham and sausages from pigs that live outdoors and spend their days roaming and grazing in paddocks. They are fed a diet of locally sourced grains to maintain excellent health and meat quality.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The pigs are among the healthiest and most stress-free in Australia, having been raised by farmers committed to using production systems that are natural, ethical and environmentally friendly.

FairPrice also offers meatless alternatives for vegetarians and vegans.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The Growthwell Seafood Chowder Gratin is creamy and thick, and eating it feels like sipping a gravy with tender chunks of potatoes that almost melt in your mouth.

You will also love the contrasting flavours of the saltiness, smokiness and bitterness of fresh "oceany" plant-based seafood.

The Impossible Lasagne and Impossible Beef Quiche also make for perfect festive dishes. They are made from the 100 per cent plant-based Impossible meat that cooks, sizzles, tastes and satisfies like ground beef.

Halal options are also available, like the delectable Roast Turkey which uses ranch-raised halal turkey from the US.

The bird is coated and marinated with premium spices, and smoked using beech wood for a pleasant and piquant aroma.

Meanwhile, the Roasted Black Pepper Rib Eye Beef promises a tender, juicy and flavourful cut of beef that is well-seasoned with carefully selected ingredients and accompanied by a rich gourmet sauce.

There are also halal chicken and ham deli sets perfect for four to six people.

However, the star buy at FairPrice every Christmas is the Classic Combo ($82).

This sumptuous, value-for-money combo features a traditional roast turkey, honey baked ham and German pork knuckle.

Traditional roast turkey is brined overnight and then seasoned evenly with a house blend of aromatic spice rub before it is slow roasted in the oven.

With its enormous size, crispy skin, and juicy and tender meat, this turkey is sure to wow even the pickiest eaters.

It comes with tarty and sweet cranberry sauce and fragrant chestnut stuffing for a wholesome turkey experience.

Meanwhile, the German pork knuckle is marinated for a whole day before being cooked, allowing the meat to soak in the delicious flavours of the spice blend. It is then carefully oven-roasted to achieve a crispy, lightly charred, savoury crust - while retaining its juices. It even comes with a packet of gourmet sauce for additional umami.

Lastly, the tender and light honey-baked ham is an all-time favourite at any party or gathering.

Sweet-tasting and boasting a familiar honey fragrance, it offers a lighter meat taste profile for your guests.

Be one of the early birds to place your order before Dec 5, with a minimum spend of $150 on deli pre-orders and receive a gift worth $40.75.

It comprises two cans of Tiger Crystal 320ml, one bottle of sparkling red grape juice 750ml and one bottle of Chateau La Roche Roustaing Reserve Vieilles Vignes 750ml.

Terms and conditions apply.

CHRISTMAS CAKES

FairPrice also offers a wide variety of specially curated Christmas log cakes, such as Mixed Fruits Vanilla or Christmas Chocolate Lychee.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

There are even miniature cakes such as the Happy Christmas Tree cakes.

Check out the full range in the Christmas catalogue.

CHRISTMAS RECIPES

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

If you prefer to create classic Christmas delights via quick hacks using readily available ingredients, FairPrice has got you covered by curating easy-to-follow recipes for the holiday season.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Any budding home cook or baker can now learn to make Christmas Ham with Sides and Christmas Cheesecakes by visiting https://bit.ly/FPXMASRP

CHRISTMAS GOODIES

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Apart from the main course, now is the time to stock up also on treats such as the Cadbury Marshmallow SantaShare Pack 175g ($5.90 per pack) or Delico Wafer Sticks Assorted Gift Box 5 x 100g ($11.50 per box).

Any Christmas celebration will be incomplete without presents, and if you are at a loss with what to buy for the kids this year, look to Fair- Price for inspiration.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Noodle Party Playset ($19.90 per set) or UNO Epic Remix ($11.90 each) are sure to appeal to all children.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Meanwhile, gift others or yourself with a bottle of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial NV 750ml ($66 per bottle) or a Johnnie Walker Black Label 750ml ($58 per bottle) which has aged for 12 years.

Don't forget to decorate your home with Christmas trees from FairPrice - sold in stores from Nov 15 - and Christmas wreaths and lights.

CHRISTMAS FESTIVE DRAW

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Feeling lucky this Christmas? Then do not miss out on FairPrice's annual Christmas Festive Draw from now till Dec 29, with $200,000 worth of FairPrice e-vouchers to be won. Eight grand winners will walk away with $1,000 each while 320 winners will receive $600 each.

Every $30 spent in a single receipt at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Shop, Scan & Go, FairPrice Online, Warehouse Club and Unity stores (excluding Unity Changi Airport T3) earns you one chance.

Fill in your name and contact number on the lucky draw stub and drop it into the lucky draw box at any participating Fair- Price store.

You can earn an additional bonus chance when you purchase any of FairPrice's 27 participating products. To find out more, visit https://bit.ly/FPXMASL

To make the festive season even sweeter, shoppers can enjoy better deals and extra discounts on their favourite purchases.

Simply flash the 48 e-coupons at any participating store to save more on vegetables, fruits, ice cream, seafood, meat, wine and dairy products.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/FPXMASCP