Food Bites

Treat dads to these all-time favourites. Throw in some cold beers, turn on the telly, and binge and bond over Netflix's Stranger Things or Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

Pizza Hut's Sourdough Crust

Hands down one all-time favourite comfort food for dads is the good old pizza.

This month, Pizza Hut offers a San Francisco-styled sourdough crust to go with all their pizza flavours.

The artisanal sourdough-based crust is freshly handcrafted daily, with a longer preparation process and proofing, resulting in a lighter, tasty crust with a subtle tang.

Check out the delivery deals such as one regular San Francisco Sourdough Pizza (Favourite/Classic) for only $9.90, or enjoy 50 per cent off when you order any two pizzas for delivery or one pizza for takeaway.

Order online at www.pizzahut.com.sg.

The Happy Moo beef jerky

Stock up on these guilt-free treats before the EPL season starts.

The local brand, started by underwater photographer Andrew Lim, uses the top round cut of beef, and all traces of fat and gristle are removed for that tender bite.

The meat is then marinated for 12 to 15 hours in Asian flavours, such as mala and lemon ponzu, before each sliced is dehydrated and packed in 100g bags.

Order them from The Happy Moo.