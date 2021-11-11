ZINGER POCKETTS

New at KFC Singapore are the Zinger Pocketts in two flavours - BBQ Nacho Pockett and Tangy Turkey Bacon Pockett ($5.95 each), each with a piece of Zinger fillet. The BBQ Nachos has nacho chips and lettuce drizzled with BBQ sauce and mayonnaise, while the Tangy Turkey Bacon contains tomato basil sauce, mayonnaise and shredded red cabbage. These are available for a limited time and at most outlets.

MALA HOTPOT

Yang Guo Fu has launched its new series of instant self-heating hotpots ($9.90) in five flavours, including Beef Mala Tang and Luncheon Meat Tomato. Inside, you get ingredients such as sliced potato, bamboo shoot and noodles. These are available at Yang Guo Fu Mala Tang outlets at Bugis Village, Esplanade Xchange, Northpoint City and SingPost Centre.

TART START

A new player has appeared on the local dessert scene. The Tartlery (www.thetartlery.com) launches next Monday, with flavours such as Samsara (saffron custard, candied ginger and white chocolate) and Holy Lemon (lemon and basil). The tarts measure 8cm and come in a box of four ($35) or six ($50).

NEW MRS PHO

Vietnamese restaurant Mrs Pho has opened a new outlet at 73 Bussorah Street with a one-for-one promotion on grilled items till Nov 18. There are seven outlet-exclusive items on the menu too, such as Japanese Shiitake Mushroom Glazed with Ginger Sauce ($3.90) and Mountain-style Beef on Skewers ($7.90).