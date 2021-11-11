Makan

Zinger Pocketts.PHOTO: KFC SINGAPORE
Yang Guo Fu instant self-heating hotpots.PHOTO: YANG GUO FU
The Tartlery.PHOTO: THE TARTLERY
Mrs Pho.PHOTO: GOURMET FOOD HOLDINGS
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Nov 11, 2021 06:00 am

ZINGER POCKETTS

New at KFC Singapore are the Zinger Pocketts in two flavours - BBQ Nacho Pockett and Tangy Turkey Bacon Pockett ($5.95 each), each with a piece of Zinger fillet. The BBQ Nachos has nacho chips and lettuce drizzled with BBQ sauce and mayonnaise, while the Tangy Turkey Bacon contains tomato basil sauce, mayonnaise and shredded red cabbage. These are available for a limited time and at most outlets.

MALA HOTPOT

 

Yang Guo Fu has launched its new series of instant self-heating hotpots ($9.90) in five flavours, including Beef Mala Tang and Luncheon Meat Tomato. Inside, you get ingredients such as sliced potato, bamboo shoot and noodles. These are available at Yang Guo Fu Mala Tang outlets at Bugis Village, Esplanade Xchange, Northpoint City and SingPost Centre.

TART START

 

A new player has appeared on the local dessert scene. The Tartlery (www.thetartlery.com) launches next Monday, with flavours such as Samsara (saffron custard, candied ginger and white chocolate) and Holy Lemon (lemon and basil). The tarts measure 8cm and come in a box of four ($35) or six ($50).

NEW MRS PHO

 

Vietnamese restaurant Mrs Pho has opened a new outlet at 73 Bussorah Street with a one-for-one promotion on grilled items till Nov 18. There are seven outlet-exclusive items on the menu too, such as Japanese Shiitake Mushroom Glazed with Ginger Sauce ($3.90) and Mountain-style Beef on Skewers ($7.90).

Families are glad and relieved to be able to dine at the same table at eateries now.
Singapore

With relaxed curbs, families eat out at restaurants again

