SPICY & CRUNCHY

KFC's BBQ Crunch Chicken combines fried chicken and Lay's potato chips, making it one of the most irresistible launches of the year. This spicy and crunchy item is available from now for a limited time. Prices start from $3.65 and it is available at most outlets or online at www.kfc.com.sg

RAMEN KING

Former chef from Hokkaido Ramen Santouka Simon Song has opened Ramen King in a coffee shop at Block 829 Tampines Street 81. The foundation of its bowl is the tonkotsu broth and a slow-cooked char siew. Highlights include the Tonkotsu Ramen ($8), Char-siu Tonkotsu Ramen ($9.50) and Kurobuta Toroniku Spicy Miso Ramen ($15).

NEW AT XIN

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant (Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Tel: 3138-2531) introduces four new dishes this month. The star dish is the delicate Stir-fried Lobster with Egg White and Crab Roe ($52), and the other additions include Poached Sea Perch with Chinese Rice Wine ($22) and the dessert Deep-fried Sesame Ball with Red Bean and Chocolate Liqueur Filling ($9).

EBI FIRE RAMEN

Mr Masamichi Miyazawa, the founder of Menbaka Fire Ramen (#05-03 Cineleisure Orchard), has created the world's first Ebi Fire Ramen (from $19.90). The broth is made out of baked prawn heads and finished with sake. Before it is served, negi (spring onion) oil is added and flamed so the ramen gets that wok hei taste. The Ebi series is available exclusively in Singapore till Dec 31.