North Indian cuisine

Enjoy authentic specialities from Rajasthan, a North Indian state renowned for its regal heritage and distinctive culture, at the Tiffin Room (Raffles Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6412-1816 or e-mail: singapore@raffles.com).

Drawing on Chef Kuldeep Negi’s travels to Rajasthan, the Flavours of Rajasthan special menu ($88) is only available from Jan 13 to Jan 27.

Highlights include Maas Ke Sooley (grilled lamb fillet with basil and dried mango), Murgh Mokul (chicken breast cooked with yogurt, almond paste and ground mace), and Dal Batti Churma (yellow lentil curry with wheat dough balls and ghee). There is a vegetarian menu too ($78).

Wine pairings (S$58++) are available for both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options.

CHICKEN DELIGHT

It's all about gold with KFC's new and limited edition Golden Cheesy Crunch Chicken.

Each piece of chicken is coated in a blend of cheese seasoning and topped with cheese crumbs so the chicken is golden when served.

In line with this launch, there's the KFC Gold Rush draw where you can win up to $388,000 worth of gold and prizes. To win either the daily draw for 5g gold bars or the grand draw of 100g gold bar, spend $15 and above in a single receipt.

You can get the Golden Cheesy Crunch Chicken as part of a meal, starting from $8.95.

Express Dim Sum

Swee Choon opens its new express concept at AMK Hub (#01-42, next to the taxi stand). It is opened daily from 8am to 11pm.

From Jan 5 to 7, you can buy five popular dim sum items at $2 each, limited to two orders of each item. These items are Mee Suah Kueh (2pcs), Siew Mai (2pcs), Congee with Minced Pork & Century Egg, Char Siew Bao (2pcs) and Mango Pomelo Sago.

FREE DELIVERY

Foodpanda is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new mascot. Pau-Pau is not only cute, it also gives you a discount.

From now till Jan 7, Foodpanda is offering free delivery with a minimum order of $25.

Just remember to use the code HELLOPAUPAU. Terms and conditions apply.