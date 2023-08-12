Frenchwoman heads to Chinatown for first hawker centre meal, falls in love with duck porridge

Who doesn’t love a bowl of duck porridge? This Frenchwoman certainly does.

Juliette, who’s new to Singapore and here on an internship, decided one day to venture out by herself to a hawker centre for some local fare.

Documenting her experience on TikTok, she headed to People's Park Food Centre in Chinatown hoping to give the fiery mala hotpot a try – since many had recommended the dish to her.

Juliette found it a bit of a challenge to order the dish – what with the signs all written in Mandarin – so she opted for another dish that was "easier to order" at another stall.

Intrigued by the name and how it looked, she settled on braised duck porridge. (According to her, she even placed her order in Mandarin. Kudos.)

As she tucked right into the dish, Juliette noticed a few stares her way, then realised that she may have been a tad overdressed for a hawker centre.

"People were literally staring at me, I guess I didn't have the (proper) dress code," she wrote in the caption.

Not that she let any of that distract her from her yummy dining experience.

"I was really surprised because the taste was really good," she said of the duck porridge.

She was also impressed with the portion – $5 for a hefty bowl; she actually struggled to finish all of it.

After a positive debut experience at a hawker centre, Juliette asked for recommendations from netizens on where else to go for a good meal.

Go for the frogs’ legs next, Jules.