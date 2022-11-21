Get into the Christmas mood with these festive drinks

(From left to right) Pure Red Velvet Ice Blended drink, Pure Peppermint Chocolate Ice Blended drink, and Macadamia White Chocolate Ice Blended drink from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Holiday 2022 selection.

Christmas may be a month away, but supermarket shelves have gone full-on Ho Ho Ho!

I find a drink a great way to feel the festive joy, and it is usually the first items to appear.

Here are some to try.

COFFEE Bean & Tea Leaf Holiday collection

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore’s Holiday 2022 Collection features festive beverages, handcrafted cakes and pastries, and retail coffee beans and powder. These are available at all outlets and online via www.coffeebean.com.sg, while stocks last.

New this year is the Macadamia White Chocolate Ice Blended (from $8.80) with white chocolate syrup blended with the brand’s signature espresso, French Vanilla powder and pebble ice, with a base of macadamia bits.

There is also a Peppermint chocolate option (from $8.80), and Pure Red Velvet Ice Blended drink (from $8.80) with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s signature Red Velvet powder mixed with pebble ice and fresh milk.

FARMHOUSE Peppermint Chocolate Flavoured Milk

Peppermint Chocolate Flavoured Milk with Fresh Milk. PHOTO: F&N

There is something about the combination of chocolate and peppermint that makes me feel festive.

One sip of the peppermint chocolate milk, you’ll feel that Christmas has begun.

The 946ml pack ($4,75) is available at all leading supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores

SHAKE SHACK Christmas SHAKES

Christmas Cookie Shake (left) and Chocolate Peppermint Shake (right). PHOTO: SHAKE SHACK

Peppermint also features in Shake Shack’s Christmas offerings.

The Chocolate Peppermint Shake ($9.10) features chocolate frozen custard blended with peppermint then topped with whipped cream and chocolate peppermint cookie crumble, while the Christmas Cookie Shake ($9.10) is a sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream, crumbled shortbread and holiday sprinkles.

These are available till Dec 31.

Beam Suntory’s Ready-To-Drink Strong Zero

Limited edition White Grape Strong Zero (left) and Apple Double Strong Zero. PHOTO: BEAM SUNTORY

drinks. Left White Grape, right Apple Double. Copyright: Beam Suntory

No festive celebration is complete without booze.

Beam Suntory’s Strong Zero has two seasonal flavours.

White Grape is tart and sweet, so you can serve this with your log cakes and stollens, while the Apple Double is refreshing, and should do well with the ham or turkey.

Here’s a bonus - it has zero added sugar and nine per cent alcohol.

Strong Zero (from $6.90) is available at Don Don Donki, NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage, Sheng Siong, Giant and 7-11, and e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.