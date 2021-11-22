Here's your last chance to win $5 foodpanda voucher

Have you embarked on the mouth-watering food journey with foodpanda yet?

This is your last chance to save on your next meal by joining The New Paper x foodpanda giveaway, of which the final instalment takes place today and tomorrow.

New users of the online food and grocery delivery platform stand a chance to win a $5 foodpanda voucher by scanning the QR code above and answering a quiz correctly.

Each week's contest is themed around food and drink items that can be found on the foodpanda app.

This week's contest starts today and will end on Wednesday at 10am.

There are 400 vouchers to be won each week.

Winners will receive their $5 foodpanda voucher discount code in an SMS sent by SPH Media on Friday. It is valid till Dec 31 for one-time use only. No extensions will be entertained.

It is not applicable with other discount codes nor cash-redeemable. It is, however, valid platform-wide on the foodpanda app.

Individual restaurants' terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit readsph.sg/foodpanda

With more than 18,000 restaurants and shops on the platform, foodpanda delivers everything from food you love to everyday items you need.

Meanwhile, pandamart, which provides online grocery shopping, delivers over 5,000 products from brands such as Marks & Spencer, 7-Eleven and more in under 30 minutes through the foodpanda app, and is available for delivery 24 hours.