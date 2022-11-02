H&H Tiramisu Twist cookies sold in Daiso Singapore recalled

The chain informed SFA that the cookies contained allergens that were not declared on the English food packaging label.

The H&H Tiramisu Twist cookies sold in Daiso Singapore stores have been pulled from the shelves after it emerged that they contain undeclared ingredients that could cause allergic reactions in some people.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday said that consumers who have purchased the affected product, and who are allergic to eggs, hazelnuts or almonds should not consume it.

It added that those who have consumed the products and are unwell should seek medical attention.

SFA has directed the Japanese chain, which has 27 physical stores in Singapore, to recall the product which is imported from Malaysia.

But the agency added that Daiso Singapore had voluntarily done so earlier, and the product has been pulled from the shelves.

This came after the chain informed SFA that the cookies contained allergens – egg, hazelnut and almonds – that were not declared on the English food packaging label.

Under Singapore Food Regulations, food and ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity are required to be declared on the food packaging label.

The affected products have expiry dates of June 2023, July 2023 and October 2023.