Japan’s famed doughnut chain Mister Donut opens on May 21

Each customer can buy only a maximum of 10 doughnuts, and no more than four Pon de Ring doughnuts (left).

The wait is almost over for Japan’s famed Mister Donut chain to launch in Singapore.

Its first store opens on May 21 at Bishan’s Junction 8 mall.

It will sell its iconic Pon de Ring doughnut – known for its crisp exterior and fluffy, mochi-like texture – which comes in a variety of flavours, including strawberry and chocolate.

Other sweet treats include the Custard Strawberry French Cruller doughnut, Golden Chocolate ring and Honey Dip doughnut.

The store will also sell a Singapore-exclusive Strawberry Chocolate doughnut.

All doughnuts are priced between $2.30 and $2.50 each.

Bundle purchases are available – priced at $14 for six or $23 for 10. However, each customer can buy only a maximum of 10 doughnuts, and no more than four Pon de Ring doughnuts.

The doughnuts will be produced on site in small batches by staff who went for training at the Mister Donut Academy in Osaka.

While Mister Donut was founded in the United States in 1956, the chain became internationally famous after it was established in Japan in 1971. There are more than 900 stores across Japan.

Its launch in Singapore is a franchise brought in by local food and beverage company RE&S Enterprises. RE&S’ stable of restaurant brands – which are focused on Japanese cuisine – include Ichiban Boshi, Shimbashi Soba and Kuriya Dining.

Mister Donut’s iconic Pon de Ring doughnut (centre) is known for its crisp exterior and fluffy, mochi-like texture. PHOTO: MISTER DONUT

In July 2022, RE&S Enterprises ran a Mister Donut pop-up at Jurong Point, which sold 83,000 doughnuts in one month.

The plan is to open at least nine stores here in three years, including larger-format cafe concepts with seating at some locations.