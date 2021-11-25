McDonald's reaching out to woman who found nozzle in iced Milo

Facebook user Yanyan Lok shared photos of a nozzle in her iced Milo, which was part of a takeaway meal from McDonald's Paya Lebar Square outlet.

McDonald's Singapore has responded to an incident in which a customer allegedly found a nozzle in her iced Milo.

Facebook user Yanyan Lok shared photos of the foreign object in her beverage, which was part of a takeaway meal from McDonald's Paya Lebar Square outlet.

The purchase had been made on Tuesday (Nov 23), at around 9pm.

Lok only discovered the black nozzle, which appeared to be from a drink dispenser, in her cup after finishing her iced Milo.

In her Facebook post on Tuesday, Lok described the matter as "unacceptable". McDonald's responded to her post the following day and apologised for her experience.

A McDonald's spokesman told Stomp in response to queries: "Food safety is our topmost priority. We have reached out to the customer so that our restaurant and quality assurance teams can further investigate the matter.

"We remain committed to providing a great dining experience for our customers each and every time, be it in our restaurants or as a delivery order enjoyed from the comforts of their home."