More tickets to be released for Chick-fil-A pop-up event

Chick-fil-A announced that it will release more tickets to its previously sold-out event at 12pm on June 6.

More tickets will be made available for Chick-fil-A’s pop-up event in late June, announced the American fast-food restaurant on June 5.

In an Instagram post, Chick-fil-A said that it would release more tickets to its previously sold-out event at noon on June 6.

“Thank you Singapore for the love! We’re waffly happy to share that we’ve made arrangements to serve more guests,” the company said.

The Straits Times has contacted Chick-fil-A for more information.

The event will take place at Esplanade Mall from June 26 to 28, from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 7pm.

This marks the popular chain’s first appearance in Asia.

On June 3, Chick-fil-A initially released 600 tickets to the event at noon. All of them were snapped up by 1.27pm.

The pop-up event is held in partnership with local philanthropic organisation Community Chest (ComChest).

Those who reserved seats at the event had to make a $10 donation to ComChest to get a ticket, which entitles them to a meal comprising an Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Fries and a drink.

Organisers said that they raised $12,000 for ComChest on June 3.