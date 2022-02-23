New makan places and promos in town

The rush of Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day is over, but life in food continues.

NEW RESTAURANT

White Marble ( #01-09, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, www.whitemarble.com.sg) is an exciting new Mediterranean grill restaurant created by Chef Otto Weibel, one of Singapore’s most respected chefs.

On the menu are cuisines from three Mediterranean regions — Middle East, Southern Europe and Northern Africa — showcasing fresh produce and vegetables, herbs, spices and grains. Highlights include the Mezze Plate ($34 for two), the quintessential platter of the Eastern Mediterranean region, featuring Tabbouleh with quinoa, Fattouche, Eggplant Moutabbal, Hummus, Chicken Skewer and Pita; Prawn Bucatini Puttanesca ($28), and the classic Moroccan stew Chicken Leg Bone-in Tagine ($60 for two).

Moroccan stew Chicken Leg Bone-in Tagine PHOTO: FAR OCEAN

BACK IN ACTION

Gurney Drive closed because their chef left in 2015, but it has returned to Northshore Plaza II (#02-03, @gurneydrivesg).

All the classics are back - Penang Fried Kway Teow ($7.90), Assam Laksa ($5.90), and Prawn Noodles ($6.90). The bonus is that these dishes are served with a generous topping of their freshly fried pork lard.

Since Northshore Plaza II is Singapore’s first seafront neighbourhood centre built within an HDB estate, you can pretend to be dining in the actual Gurney Drive in Penang.

The nearest LRT is the Samudera station, and while I find navigating the train tracks of Punggol daunting, I will risk getting lost just for a taste of Gurney.

Penang Fried Kway Teow PHOTO: GURNEY DRIVE BY PENANG CULTURE

DUCK FOR YOU?

Duckland is one of my favourite restaurants, and one dish I always order is the Roast Irish Duck. I love it because they use Silver Hill Duck, considered the wagyu of ducks. The ratio of meat to fat is always good.

If you have yet to try it, you’re in luck. In March, some restaurants are participating in the Delectable Irish Ducks promotion, presented by Bord Bia, the Irish government agency promoting food, drink and horticultural exports from the Republic of Ireland.

In Duckland, the signature Roast Irish Duck is available. Prices are different in the PLQ outlet and the Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) outlet. At the former, a half-duck is at $35, while at RWS, it is priced at $38. Other dishes to try are Duck Confit & Waffle ($21.50) and Wagyu Duck Donburi ($16.80).

Duckland's signature Roast Irish Duck PHOTO: TUNGLOK GROUP

NEW RESIDENTS

Home-based baker Ree and Mummy (@reeandmummy) is Baker X's new resident. This follows a succession of home-based bakers in residence at Baker X since .

Ree and Mummy will operate Baker X from Feb 22 to March 6. The signature items are items such as Pineapple Cheesecake, and Macadamia Cheesecake (both from $6.50); and Almond Pecan Toffee, and Walnut Cranberries Toffee (from $17 for a 200g Baker X-exclusive size, $30 for 400g only in flavours of Almond Pecan and Walnut Cranberries).

Baker X, the baking studio and café launched at the end of last year, is located at Orchard Central #04-29.

Pineapple cheesecake PHOTO: @reeandmummy

PURPLE TEA

To commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore present the Purple Afternoon Tea, an annual initiative to contribute to fund-raising efforts for women’s empowerment.

Purple Afternoon Tea PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

The Purple Afternoon Tea will be served throughout March at The Courtyard (from $51) and The Landing Point (from $60). $5 from the proceeds will be donated to United Women Singapore, a non-profit organisation that aims to advance gender equality and women's empowerment.

For reservations, call 6877-8911 or send an e-mail to dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com.