New in the makan scene

Here are some things you can eat this weekend, or at least make a reservation for.

Meat Zero Hero Ricebox

Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks has teamed up with Meat Zero for the Meat Zero Hero Ricebox ($7.90) .

This means for those weaning off meat can still get a taste of the braised “meat”. The braising sauce is made from an old Taiwan recipe, and you’ll get the same sensation.

Meat Zero is made mainly from soybean, red beet, and bamboo fibre.

This dish is going for $6.90 at all outlets, except AMK Hub and NEX, until April 30, You can also order via GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

Pepper Bun

I love this new limited edition item from Breadtalk.

The pepper bun ($1.80) is from its Taiwan Taste collection and inspired by the classic Taiwanese snack.

This crisp sesame bun is stuffed with a peppery minced pork filling, so you get a spicy, savoury bite.

The bun is available at all BreadTalk and Bread Society outlets island-wide (except Marina Bay Link Mall, Resorts World Sentosa, Raffles City, 313 Somerset & Centrepoint), and online on GrabFood, Foodpanda, Deliveroo, as well as their E-Store, www.breadtalk.com.sg/shop.

Golden Pillow Thai Green Curry Chicken Bun

Golden Pillow 933 has a revamped menu of more than 10 new dishes, while keeping the popular items. One new item is the Thai Green Curry Chicken Bun ($20.80), with boneless chicken thigh cooked in Thai green chillies, lemongrass, garlic, coriander, Thai basil leaves, and coconut milk.

And till March 24, there is a 50 per cent discount for selected dishes too.

Visit www.goldenpillow933.com.sg for details.

AUSSIE ODYSSEY

Osia Steak and Seafood Grill (Resorts World Sentosa) presents Aussie Oydessy, a limited time menu that runs from March 11 to March 15.

The five-course Aussie Odyssey tasting menu is priced at $158 a person, available for lunch and dinner; while the seven-course Chef’s Table menu is at $488 a person, with an additional $188 per person if you choose to pair your meal with Penfolds wine.

A highlight on both menus is the Polenta Crumbed Foie Gras with butter poached daikon, wild fruit chutney and teriyaki glaze.

To book your table, call 6577-6688 or visit www.rwsentosa.com/aussieodyssey.

Spring Treasures Menu

Yan’s six-course Spring Treasures Menu ($68 a person, available till April 30) pairs Cantonese food with Yan’s blend of 8 Treasure Tea, with dishes such as Braised Seafood Broth with Crabmeat and Scallops, Deep-fried Salt and Chilli Pork Rib, and Wok-fried Live Prawns with Pan-fried Cheong Fun in Chef’s Special Sauce.

The menu is available for lunch and dinner, and you’ll get complimentary serving of the 8 Treasure Tea. If you’re interested, you can buy it at $22.

For reservations, call 6384-5585.

Livingmenu

There is a new food delivery app to try. Livingmenu links you to hawkers and independent eateries.

There is a daily evolving menu of eight different dishes from places as far as 30 km away from your location. The pre-order mode also allows users to arrange a week’s worth of meals at one go, as long as orders are placed by 9pm the night before.