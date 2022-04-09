Ramadan bites

We are in the early stage of Ramadan month, and are you already bored with the food choices. Here are more suggestions.

When you’re busy, food delivery service is a blessing.

So if you’re too busy to get your break fast meals, foodpanda can help, and at a special price too.

In April, you’ll get $10 off if you spend above $100. Just use the code FEAST100. There are limited redemption daily.

Halal-certified restaurant, Window on the Park (Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, Tel: 6733-8333 or info.hisinorchard@ihg.com) offers the Selera Iftar menu with nearly 40 varieties of Asian, Arabic, and international options.

Choices include grilled chicken satay, beef rendang, and Singapore chilli crab with golden mantao.

PHOTO: HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ORCHARD CITY CENTRE

There are also activities such as balloon sculpting and Henna art tattoo.

Prayer rooms are available.

And until May 8, from Monday to Thursday, the price is $108 for two adults.

From Friday to Sunday, it is $120 for two adults.

Peppermint at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore brings back Sundown Feasting in the all-you-can-eat halal-certified iftar buffet till May 2.

The spread features dishes such as black Angus beef short rib satay, bebek rica rica (slow-cooked Manado-style duck leg), Australian baby lamb shank rendang, and grilled octopus with urban farm calamansi and sambal.

PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE

It's $98 a person and you can add on drinks such as iced Bbandung ($8) and iced milo dinosaur ($8).

Call 6845-1111 or send an e-mail to peppermint.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com for reservations.

A tip to save some money - if you hold a credit card from UOB, POSB, DBS, Citibank or ICBC, you get 15 per cent off.

Breaking fast is an experience best shared, so Golden Pillow 933’s nasi ambeng sharing platters should be a nice way for the family to bond.

There are two specially curated options.

The XXL Golden Nasi Ambeng ($58.90) is good for upto five diners, and it boasts nine dishes. It comes with items such as roasted GG French ayam bakar, beef rendang, urap (an Indonesian salad dish with steamed vegetables and roasted peanuts), and whole salted egg.

PHOTO: GOLDEN PILLOW 933

Add the homemade air sirap rose at $2.

The XL version is at $38.90 and that serves up to three.

To order, visit www.goldenpillow933.com.sg. It is available till May 2.

For Ramandan, Pizza Hut offers the Chicken Satay Pizza (from $15.95) till May 31.

The pizza features marinated chicken chunks, ketupat, cucumbers, and sliced onions, on a bed of peanut sauce.

PHOTO: PIZZA HUT SINGAPORE

Get $8 off when you purchase a regular or large Chicken Satay Pizza with the code ‘SATAYSFYING8’ upon check out.

You’re limited to one redemption per transaction and it is valid till the end of April or while stocks last.

For more information, visit PizzaHut.com.sg.

If you need a quick and easy dish to break fast, FairPrice has you covered.

You will find something you like in its biggest-ever range of Hari Raya must-buys and essentials, featuring more items such as frozen beef, dates, spices and more.

These will be available across 36 outlets in Singapore that carry more halal groceries than the other stores. For list of stores, visit bit.ly/FPHRP36.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

One range to check out is the Hallasan Chicken 250g ($5.60) or Beef Bulgogi 250g ($7.50).

Just thaw, stir-fry and you can enjoy a delicious meal in minutes!

These are made in Singapore but the recipe is authentically Korean. Available from April 11.