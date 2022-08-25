Rat spotted in Wine Connection bistro at Robertson Walk, staff scolds customer for taking video

Ratatouille?

A rat was spotted by customers at Wine Connection Tapas Bar & Bistro in Robertson Walk on Sunday (Aug 21).

Sharing photos and a video of the rodent, Stomp user Nicholas said: "At about 4pm plus, while drinking with my family and friends, I saw this rat running around to eat food on the floor and it wasn't even afraid of us when we tried to make it go away.

"I took out my phone to take a video to prove that the restaurant was infested with rats. As I finished with the video, a lady staff member shouted at me for taking the video and said that I took a video of her face. As you can see from the video, her face is not in it.

"It is appalling to witness an employee of such a respected chain restaurant behave in such a manner. We were all shocked and disappointed to have been treated this way.

"She later apologised only after my brother, who is a chef of a famous restaurant, reprimanded her for such service and scolding me for no reason.

"The manager came but said: 'We have already called the pest controller. Sorry about this.'

"We were given a complimentary $30 off, but the experience was already bad."

In response to a Stomp query, Wine Connection said: "We apologise for the customer's unpleasant experience with our staff who was on duty that day. Her behaviour does not reflect our service guidelines and standards. We have already investigated the matter and taken action accordingly.

"On the day of the incident, we had contacted the registered pest controller immediately to assist with the highlighted issue. We'd like to also assure you that we have hygiene practices and policies in place, which include regular pest control checks and preventive treatments.

"We take all feedback seriously and will continue to strive for high levels of hygiene and customer service."