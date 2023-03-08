 Singaporean chef Mathew Leong makes it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list, Latest Makan News - The New Paper
Singaporean chef Mathew Leong makes it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list
Mathew Leong is the executive chef of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Re-Naa in Norway.PHOTO: SUNE ERIKSEN
Eunice Quek Correspondent
Mar 08, 2023 07:36 pm

Singaporean chef Mathew Leong, executive chef of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Re-Naa in Norway, has made it to the acclaimed Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list.

The 28-year-old is the first and only Singaporean to have made it to the list under the Art & Culture category since the list was introduced seven years ago.

Leong, who moved to Norway at the age of 21, became the executive chef of Re-Naa in February 2022.

Six months later, the restaurant was named the best in Norway by Dagens Naeringsliv, one of the country’s largest newspapers.

Under him, the restaurant’s revenue grew by 15 per cent to more than $4 million in 2022.

In 2021, he was the youngest chef to represent Singapore in the finals of the prestigious culinary competition Bocuse d’Or.

He is now gearing up for the 2025 edition.

The full Forbes list, released on Tuesday, comprises 300 founders and entrepreneurs across various categories including Social Impact, Entertainment and Technology.

