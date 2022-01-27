Toss up abundance and Huat ah!

With barely a week to go before the Year of the Tiger arrives, yusheng season is upon us.

As with last year, you’ll not be allowed to shout out your greetings. It doesn’t matter. As long as you feel the good wishes emerging from inside, it’s a yusheng well-tossed.

This year’s most impressive yusheng came from Min Jiang at Dempsey.

Its Auspicious Abundance ‘Lo Hei’ ($243.96 for takeaway; from $168 for dine-in) features tiger prawns as an ode to the Year of the Tiger, and that adds a sweet umami crunch to the yusheng.

If you’re dining in, the display is a sight to behold. If you order takeaway, the taste is good but you’ll probably need to rely on your own decorating skills to make it prettier.

There is also abalone, as well as a TikTok worthy orb of deep-fried shredded purple sweet potato.

The crunch comes from sesame, peanuts, deep-fried sweet potato strips, deep-fried yam strips, and deep-fried spring roll skin, and tied together with a dressing made with plum sauce, kumquat juice, strawberry sauce, ginger flowers and sesame oil.

Order it via goodwoodparkfestive.oddle.me for delivery or self-collection. Or call 6774-0122 for dine-in reservations.

Another yusheng with prawns as a highlight is Golden Peony’s Signature (Tiger Prawn, Snow Crab Meat) (from $168).

Fortune Yusheng with Tiger Prawns PHOTO: CONRAD CENTENNIAL SINGAPORE

The seafood adds sweetness and texture, instantly giving this dish a lift.

Golden Peony is located at Conrad Centennial Singapore, and you can order via www.connoisseur.sg/a-gift-of-happiness-a-toss-to-prosperity.

Tsuta’s first yusheng pays homage to its Japanese roots.

Tsuta's first ever Yusheng PHOTO: TSUTA

You’ll find a salad of carrot and white radish with Kyuri Japanese cucumber, Mitsuba (a Japanese wild parsley native to Japan), Rakkyo Zuke (a pickled scallion with crisp texture from Nikko City, Tochigi), Beni Shoga red ginger, Kanpyo (a gourd) and Myoga Japanese ginger buds.

The Yusheng is from $39.80, and you can add items such as salmon sashimi (from $8.80 for 8 slices), Scallop Sashimi ($16.80), and Japanese Snow Crab ‘Zuwai Kani’ Crab Meat ($21.80).

This is delivery and takeaway only from all outlets, till Feb 15. To order, visit upshop.me.

Ryan’s Lo Hei Special ($48.88; U.P. $57.20)

Since Ryan’s Grocery has a sterling reputation as a grocer of quality products, the Ryan’s Lo Hei Special is one to consider.

Ryan’s Lo Hei Special PHOTO: RYAN'S GROCERY

It comes with smoked salmon (75g), Roogenic Extra Virgin Olive Oil infused with Lemon Myrtle & Pepperberry (250ml), and an Organic Rainbow Yu Sheng Kit comprising carrot and ginger pickles, beetroot noodles crunch, mixed nuts and dried fruits, and pumpkin and spinach bo cui.

This retails for $48.88.

You can glam it up with Lime Caviar Australian Finger Pearls, available at 15 per cent off, or Ryan’s Wild Caught Abalone ($68 per can) when you buy the Ryan’s Lo Hei Special.

It’s available till Feb 15 at Ryan’s Grocery at 29 Binjai Park and Great World City #B1-144/145, and via www.ryansgrocery.com.

This year, New Ubin Seafood has a range of traditional comfort food that is just so appealing.

Golden Fortune Lo Hei from New Ubin Seafood PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

Bonus - Golden Fortune Lo Hei ($58) is as pretty as it is tasty.

Another item to order is 6 Treasures Platter ($68) with the yam basket. One bite and you’ll take a blissful trip back two decades.

To order, visit https://order.newubinseafood.com or call 9740-6870.