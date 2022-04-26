What’s new in the food scene

Actress Fann Wong's online pastry brand Fanntasy Bakes has a new item for those who are craving a sweet treat and gin.

Raspberry Sakura Yoghurt Tart

The Raspberry Sakura Yoghurt Tart features a slightly tart Greek yoghurt mousse layered with almond sponge and tangy raspberry marmalade set upon a crisp, almond sable.

For a limited time, the 650g tart will be available in a $78 bundle deal, which includes a 250ml bottle of Japanese craft gin from Roku Gin. It's $58 for the tart alone. Get it from fanntasybakes.com.sg.

Estate Black Truffle Roasted Duck

Estate Black Truffle Roasted Duck PHOTO: HILTON SINGAPORE ORCHARD

The walk-around buffet has returned, and if you want to check out a new place, head to Estate at Hilton Singapore Orchard, level 5.

There are open kitchens serving favourites such as grills, noodles and seafood. One dish to try is the Estate Black Truffle Roasted Duck.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit hiltonsingaporeorchard.com/estate.

Lunch starts from $62 per adult, while dinner starts from $82.

Red Berries Tart

Red Berries Tart PHOTO: CARLTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

Tuxedo Cafe & Patisserie (Carlton Hotel Singapore) has created new pastries, and the one to try is the Red Berries Tart ($9.50).

Comprising three red fruits - raspberry, strawberry and cranberry - the tart shell base is filled with wild strawberries frangipane and cold strawberry brelee. The top layer is a dome with a strawberry-yuzu blended jelly core, with red fruits berries curd.

To order, call 6415-7887 or visit bit.ly/tuxedocakes.

Nissin Fish Head Curry Cup Noodle

Fish head curry lovers should check out the limited edition Nissin Fish Head Curry flavour (from $1.50). It comes with a full-bodied soup base with mildly spicy stewed fish umami and hints of coconut milk and lemongrass.

You can find ingredients such as cabbage, taupok, fishball and spring onions.

Get the cup noodle in major supermarkets and convenience stores while stocks last.

Fupi

Thai Green Curry and Seaweed Wasabi beancurd skin snacks PHOTO: FUPI

Fupi has launched Beancurd Skin Sticks ($5.20) in two new flavours: Thai Green Curry and Seaweed Wasabi.

They are available via fupi.co, or you can get the crispy snacks in selected FairPrice outlets and Cheers.