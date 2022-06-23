What’s new in the food scene

Fans of MasterChef Singapore Season 2 winner Derek Cheong, head over to Makan@Jen Singapore Orchardgateway.

He is collaborating with the restaurant to present specially-curated set menus, from now till Sept 11.

You can get the Three Course Set Lunch ($58) or Five Course Set Dinner ($88) on Wednesday and Thursday. The Four Course Set Lunch ($88) and Six Course Set Dinner ($138) are served from Friday to Sunday. Go to bit.ly/tfxmakan to see what’s on the menu.

Some standout dishes include his take on the chawanmushi, with charcoal-grilled crab, salmon roe, and dops of wasabi oil.

Also worth checking out is the slow-cooked Iberico pork jowl with a glaze of ssamjang and saikyo miso.

For reservations, call 6708-8899 or e-mail taste@hoteljen.com.

Fried beancurd skin. PHOTO: PARADISE GROUP

You don’t have to dine late now to enjoy the 20 per cent discount from Beauty In The Pot.

The discount, which starts from 10pm (instead of the previous 10pm) daily, does not include soup base, condiments and drinks.

If you need recommendations, try the homemade fish tofu (yellowtail fish, soya bean and egg white), or the popular fried beancurd skin.

To find out which BITP outlet is closest to you, visit https://www.paradisegp.com/restaurant-locator.

Nourishing Cantonese delights. PHOTO: YAN

Good food can be nourishing too, and Yan presents two menus of Cantonese dishes that were developed with guidance from Zhongjing Traditional Chinese Medicine, from now till Aug 31.

The six-course menu ($158 per person; minimum 2 persons), features dishes such as Drunken Chicken with Chinese Shao Xing Wine, Wok-fried Spare Rib with Ginseng Sauce and Mee Sua Soup with Grouper Fillet, Sliced Bittergourd and Wolfberries.

The eight-course menu ($108 per person; minimum 5 persons) showcases sharing dishes such as Double-Boiled Chicken Soup with Immunity-Boosting Herbs, brewed using a herbal soup mix curated by Zhongjing’s physicians; Crispy Skin Roasted Duck marinated with Dried Mandarin Peel, and a delicious sauteed Australian Scallops with Fresh Lily Bulbs, Wolfberries, Wood Fungus, and Seasonal Greens.

Yan is located at #05-02 National Gallery Singapore. For reservations, call 6384-5585 or e-mail reserve@Yan.com.sg.

Nutrisoy Fresh Soya Milk with real Purple Rice.

We don't get a lot of purple rice here, but here’s an easy way to try it - as a drink.

The limited-edition Nutrisoy Fresh Soya Milk with real Purple Rice ($2.70) is the newest beverage on the market.

Purple rice is an heirloom rice in Asia, and it is naturally gluten-free. Its colour, created by a flavonoid called anthocyanin pigment, has potent antioxidant properties too.

You can get this in supermarkets and hypermarkets. For more information, please visit www.nutrisoy.com.sg.

Cantonese steamed cake. PHOTO: MDM LING BAKERY

New from Mdm Ling Bakery, Cantonese Steamed Cake or Ma Lai Gao ( $8.90 for a pack of 6) is based on a traditional recipe. The cake is fluffy, light, but flavourful.

To order, visit mdmlingbakery.com