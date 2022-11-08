What's new in the food scene this week

Here are some spots to check out before the Christmas rush.

Red House Seafood has been around since 1976, so its experience in bringing Singapore Nanyang-style seafood is solid.

And that shows in the dishes offered in its latest outlet located at The Esplanade Mall (#01-14/16, Tel: 6336-6080).

The classics have made it to the menu.

The signature is the White Pepper Alaskan King Crab, with that hint of heat from the white pepper highlighting the sweetness of the meat.

The lobster in creamy custard sauce is the other classic. You would think that evaporated milk and butter would drown the lobster, instead, the combination enhances it.

Both the crab and lobster are sold at seasonal prices, so please inquire from the restaurant before you order to avoid any nasty shock

Another dish to check out is squid done three ways (BBQ squid, crispy baby squid and golden calamari strips). The strips are my favorite because the savory house-made salted egg mixture is divine.

It has new, outlet-exclusives too, such as the chicken Satay ($3.80 per skewer, minimum two pieces).

This has chicken thighs marinated for at least six hours with more than 10 types of herbs and spices, and grilled when you place your order.

For me, the winning part is the satay sauce - a blend of peanut sauce and sesame sauce lightly cooked with freshly pureed pineapple.

If you want to find out more, visit redhouseseafood.com.

Deliveroo Singapore turns 7 with a 7th Birthday Arcade in the CBD. PHOTO: DELIVEROO SINGAPORE

Deliveroo Singapore is throwing itself a seventh Birthday Arcade on Nov 11 at One Raffles Place, happening between 11.30am and 3pm.

Play the claw machine and stand a chance to win rewards such as cookies from Baker & Cook, and vouchers up to $1,000.

And the first 20 there who are born in November will get to redeem a bonus $50 Deliveroo voucher. Make sure you bring along proof of your birth date.

There are other birthday promotions too - find out more at the booth.

Gurney Drive returns to Suntec City after 10 years. PHOTO: GURNEY DRIVE BY PENANG CULTURE

Gurney Drive first opened in Singapore in 2011, but closed in 2015. Good news - it has made its way back to Suntec City.

Penang’s most beloved dishes are available, such as Penang assam laksa ($6.50), fried Hokkien mee ($8) and Penang prawn noodles ($7.50, available in both dry and soup versions).

The restaurant is located at #B1-100/101 Suntec City Mall Tower 4, East Wing. You can call them at 6996-7387.

Sarawak laksa with tiger prawns. PHOTO: SANJI FOODS

Ah Yen Traditional Fried Pork has opened its fourth outlet at Food Republic Wisma Atria, (#04-10).

Dishes to order include the signature traditional fried pork kuey teow ($9.50, prepared in five-hour slow cooked broth and served with a crispy Hakka-style fried pork cutlet and dough fritters), Sarawak laksa with tiger prawns ($12.50) and salt & pepper chicken noodles ($8).

Spicy Chicken King. PHOTO: BURGER KING SINGAPORE

Burger King Singapore’s new Spicy Chicken King features a crispy and spicy coated chicken

thigh marinated overnight with a blend of spices extracts and powder spices such as chilli pepper, black pepper, paprika, garlic and onion. The meat is then breaded with the black pepper and paprika batter.

The burger is from $6.05, and the set starts from $7.55. It comes with medium fries and a

small soft drink.