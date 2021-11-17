Actress Rebecca Lim engaged after less than a year of dating

Actress Rebecca Lim said the proposal took place last Friday in a friend's art gallery.

Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim is now engaged.

The 35-year-old posted several photos to her Instagram account on Monday night, showing a man proposing to her in front of an elaborate set-up with balloons and "MARRY ME" in huge block letters.

Lim captioned the photo with an emoji of two hearts and a diamond ring. In an interview with The Straits Times, she said her fiance is a 35-year-old Singaporean who works in corporate branding.

They met through friends at the beginning of the year.

"Our mutual friends were very excited that we were both single at the same time," the actress said.

She gave more details about the big proposal, which took place last Friday in a friend's art gallery.

"I did not register immediately that it was a proposal - I thought it was an art installation at first."

She added that though she did not know the proposal was happening, she had her suspicions as her fiance is "not a very good actor".

"Usually, we dress very casually when we go out for dinner. I'll have only very light make-up or no make-up at all. But the night before, he told me to wear something nice.

"So, I immediately called my sister and told her he asked me to dress up and if she thought he might propose tomorrow.

"But I thought it was not possible, because he had not asked my parents for my hand in marriage yet and my sister was like, 'Yeah, we'll definitely tell you when it's happening'."

In truth, both their families had known about the proposal and had been keeping it a secret from Lim for two weeks.

The actress said the most attractive trait of her husband-to-be is that he puts family first, like her.

Asked if dating for less than a year before getting engaged is taking things too fast, she replied: "When you know, you know. It felt just right. I guess we are both in a stage of our lives where we approach the relationship with utmost honesty and no pretence."

Lim, who said she is "excited to be a wife", wants to hold her wedding next year and said she will reveal more details about her beau over time.