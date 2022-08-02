Celebrate National Day with activities that will bring out the patriot in you

Not one for OTT National Day celebrations, but still want to find a way to commemorate our nation’s 57th birthday?

We got you — we love Singapore too, but that doesn’t mean we want to deck ourselves out in a monochrome red outfit and plaster a tattoo of the flag on our cheek.

From visiting a nostalgic mama shop-inspired cocktail bar to watching our national monuments swathed in red and white hues, we’ve found the coolest, trendiest activities to do that will awaken the patriot in you.

Attend a National Day concert

Come "Home" with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra this August. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The annual Singapore Symphony Orchestra National Day Concert is a homecoming celebration of local musicians, compositions and of course, spirit. This year, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Darrell Ang is joined by the Singapore Symphony Choruses and the Singapore National Youth Orchestra, with a special appearance from the Lorong Boys.

During the concert, look forward to the music of our home, including a rousing performance of Home.

The Temasek Foundation SSO National Day Concert 2022 will be held on Aug 13 at Esplanade Concert Hall. Find out more here.

Picnic while watching the National Day Parade

PHOTO: SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

Catch the National Day Parade live on telecast at OCBC Square and Stadium Roar at Sports Hub while having a fun picnic with your friends and family. You’ll even be able to see the helicopter fly-past and the colourful fireworks display after.

If you’re there early to chope a good spot, try your hand at old-school carnival games like Five Stones and the country flag eraser challenge.



The live NDP telecast commences at 5pm on Aug 9.

1 Stadium Drive, Singapore 397629

See our national monuments LIT UP in red lights

ST FILE PHOTO

From Aug 1 to 27, look out for the historical, cultural and religious landmarks around Bras Basah and Bugis, as they will be lit up in eye-catching red and white lights from 7.30pm to midnight.

This year, Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, Central Fire Station, National Design Centre, National Museum of Singapore (ongoing to 10 August), Stamford Arts Centre and The Cathay will join the tribute for the light-up.

We suggest taking a walk around the area on a cool night and seeing all six buildings in action

Feast on New Singaporean cuisine

PHOTO: RESTAURANT LABYRINTH

The brainchild of Chef LG Han, one Michelin-starred Restaurant Labyrinth plays around with age-old recipes and reinterprets our beloved local flavours. The menu, aptly titled Homage to my Singapore, is a contemporary dining experience that pays tribute to our country and the chef’s late grandparents.

At Labyrinth, be awed by reimagined local favourites like prata that counts luxurious black winter truffle as one of the ingredients (putting the atas in pratas!) and chilli crab which incorporates chilli tomato ice cream.



8 Raffles Avenue, #02-23, Singapore 039802

Explore fashion through the lens of Singapore’s past

PHOTO: NATIONAL HERITAGE BOARD

#SGFASHIONNOW 2022 at the Asian Civilisations Museum showcases a new perspective on fashion in Singapore, seeing it through the lens of Singapore’s port city heritage. Held in conjunction with fashion students from Lasalle College of the Arts, revel in the students’ personal interpretations of drapery, expressed through striking ensembles and outfits.

This exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum runs till Oct 16. Find out more here.

1 Empress Place, Singapore 179555

Attend Festival Bangsawan Singapura

PHOTO: ANGGERIK TEMASEK BANGSAWAN

Singapore’s only independent bangsawan (Malay opera) troupe Anggerik Temasek Bangsawan is presenting Sang Nila Utama, a bangsawan production that traces his lineage, heritage and journey. Relax on the lawn of the Malay Heritage Centre with your friends and family as you learn more about our Singapura founder through captivating song.

The Festival Bangsawan Singapura will be held from Aug 5 to 9 at the Malay Heritage Centre. Find out more here.

85 Sultan Gate, Singapore 198501

Peek into the technology of yesteryear

PHOTO: NATIONAL HERITAGE BOARD

Step into National Museum of Singapore’s latest exhibition, OFF/ON: Everyday Technology that Changed our Lives, 1970s — 2000s which revisits old everyday technology that played an integral role in improving our lives in those decades. This technology has changed almost every aspect of how we live, whether it’s work, play or even socialising.

In the exhibit, check out once-common relics such as the payphone, typewriter and technicolour television in familiar retro settings such as the hair salon and kopitiam. You can snap a photo in the studio and watch a digital presentation of it ‘‘developing’ in a darkroom.

This exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore runs till Oct 30. Find out more here.

93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897

Sip on a Milo old-fashioned at a ‘mama shop’

PHOTO: MAMA DIAM

Who else remembers popping by the nearby mama shop after school to treat yourself to a refreshing popsicle or a cup of piping hot instant noodles?

Drawing inspiration from our neighbourhood mama shops, Mama Diam is keeping the spirit of this fast disappearing trade alive. You’ll notice the speakeasy’s ornate facade first — it’s been made to resemble a mama shop in a HDB void deck, complete with an old-school blue chess table. Enter via the concealed sliding door, and you’ll be transported into a sleek bar with industrial decor.

Sample local-inspired cocktails like Milo old-fashioned, chai tarik brew or sng mei (sour plum) potion. Want something a lil’ stronger? Order a tray of shots that come in flavours like ondeh ondeh, paddle pop and Milo dinosaur. Mama Diam also puts a unique spin on local food, giving rise to dishes such as herbal bak kut teh udon and salmon lemak.

38 Prinsep Street, Singapore 188665

Drink a sundowner while taking in Singapore's skyline

ST FILE PHOTO

With a cocktail in hand, appreciate Singapore’s gorgeous glittering skyscrapers in the central business district and beyond. May we suggest ordering Singapore’s most iconic cocktail, the Singapore Sling, to tie everything together?

If you’re on the hunt for a rooftop bar to do this at, these are our picks.

P.S. Better yet, head to one of these bars on National Day itself for the perfect view of the fireworks. But best make your reservations now.

This article was first published in Her World.