Crochet – a craft that is no longer just for women

Jonah Larson learnt crochet when he was five years old.

Mr Rafadi Basri learnt how to crochet when he was nine years old.

He was only nine years old when he developed an interest in crochet after watching a group of women turn yarn into a range of items of different shapes and sizes.

Mr Rafadi Basri, now 57, told his sister to approach the women and relay his desire to learn the art of crochet from them.

"It was uncommon for males to get into such such a craft, so I was quite apprehensive about approaching them," Mr Rafadi told Berita Harian.

"I then bought crochet hooks and yarn, and learnt the craft on my own."

He had wanted to learn the craft in hopes of making some money to support his family.

The 10th child of 11 siblings would sleep in the corridor as there was no space for him in the crowded studio flat.

Mr Rafadi, a part-time hairstylist, now teaches crochet every Monday and Sunday at Yio Chu Kang Community Arts & Culture Club. He and his students, who are largely retirees and housewives, are working on a project for a National Day exhibition.

More men are picking up crochet hooks and creating incredible works.

British Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley has been seen working with yarn while seated in the stands at events. He puts up his crochet and knitting creations on Instagram @madewithlovebytomdaley.

Then there is the crochet prodigy Jonah Larson, 12, from Winconsin in the US. He makes crochet look effortless as he produces creation after creation at lightning speed.

Jonah, who has a website and Instagram account under the name Jonah Hands, taught himself crochet when he was five years old. He crochets to give back to the community and Ethiopia, where he was born.

Ang Mo Kio resident Kristina Loh, 65, attends Mr Rafadi's crochet lessons at Yio Chu Kang Community Club.

"I love his classes, he is such a patient teacher. I do not feel odd learning crochet from a man," she said.